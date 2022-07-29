Black Hills Energy’s Volunteer of the Year supports Big Brothers Big Sisters

RAPID CITY — Lindsey Kinstle, Meter Data Management Systems Analyst at Black Hills Energy, was recently recognized as the company’s 2022 Volunteer of the Year for South Dakota.

Employed by Black Hills Energy for five years, Kinstle contributed over 135 hours of volunteer time with nearly 20 different organizations across the Black Hills last year, including The Hope Center, Front Porch Coalition, Working Against Violence, Inc., United Way of the Black Hills, Habitat for Humanity, Feeding SD, National Alliance on Mental Illness and many more.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.