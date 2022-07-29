Black Hills Energy’s Volunteer of the Year supports Big Brothers Big Sisters

RAPID CITY — Lindsey Kinstle, Meter Data Management Systems Analyst at Black Hills Energy, was recently recognized as the company’s 2022 Volunteer of the Year for South Dakota.
Employed by Black Hills Energy for five years, Kinstle contributed over 135 hours of volunteer time with nearly 20 different organizations across the Black Hills last year, including The Hope Center, Front Porch Coalition, Working Against Violence, Inc., United Way of the Black Hills, Habitat for Humanity, Feeding SD, National Alliance on Mental Illness and many more.
“The Volunteer of the Year Award recognizes team members who exemplify and live our mission, vision and values,” said Val Simpson, Black Hills Energy’s Regional Manager of Community Affairs and Corporate Citizenship. “Lindsey demonstrates this consistently by being generous with her time and supporting countless worthwhile organizations. She remains focused on making life better for our customers and our communities.”
The honor includes designating a nonprofit organization for a charitable donation. Kinstle selected Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Black Hills because it is near and dear to her family, providing positive role models and mentoring to children to help them develop into more responsible, successful, well-rounded individuals. Black Hills Energy contributed $1,000 to the organization in honor of Kinstle.
Additionally, the South Dakota Helpline Center nominated Kinstle for their Spirit of Volunteerism Award in April. One of her nominators said, “Lindsey gives of herself selflessly and is very passionate about people. She is so humble and does not do it out of recognition, but her kind spirit wants all people to be blessed! She will volunteer come rain or shine and even in sub-zero temperatures! She genuinely cares not only for people but the community as a whole and is a great representative of South Dakota pride! She believes that one person CAN make a difference and together we can move mountains!”
Serving more than 71,800 customers in 29 communities in South Dakota, Black Hills Energy estimates it made a direct economic impact of over $163 million in the state in 2021 with compensation to nearly 760 employees; charitable giving; payments to suppliers; and property, sales and use taxes. The company’s 2021 community impact report also includes South Dakota employees contributed more than 11,000 volunteer hours last year supporting nearly 280 community organizations.
