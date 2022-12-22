bhp news.jpg
Click to purchase this photo

RAPID CITY — The weather forecast this week contains the potential for sub-zero temperatures across the Black Hills Energy service territory.

Black Hills Energy professionals are monitoring the system and are prepared for any effects the weather may have on system infrastructure.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.