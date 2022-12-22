RAPID CITY — The weather forecast this week contains the potential for sub-zero temperatures across the Black Hills Energy service territory.
Black Hills Energy professionals are monitoring the system and are prepared for any effects the weather may have on system infrastructure.
While we do not foresee any weather-related outages, Black Hills Energy provides the below tips to help customers be prepared, safe and to conserve energy.
“At Black Hills Energy our highest priority is proving safe, reliable service,” says, Marc Eyre, vice president of energy operations for South Dakota, “As a company, we promote a culture of preparedness and safety that extends to everything we do. In that spirit, we offer efficiency tips and outage resources to help customers stay safe during extreme weather conditions and to be prepared in the case of outages.”
Conservation Tips
Colder temperatures mean your home may work harder to stay warm and bright. However, it’s still possible to conserve energy by following a few simple tips.
• Check your thermostat: One important step is to set your thermostat slightly lower than normal. For example, 68 degrees is warm enough to protect your home’s water pipes but cool enough to potentially make a difference on your bills.
This is also a great time to break out sweaters and blankets to ensure you stay comfortable.
• Lower your water heater setting: Lowering your temperature setting a few degrees can also save energy. Reducing your water heater temperature to under 120 degrees can save up to 10% on your water heating costs.
• Limit laundry and household chores: Limit running large appliances during extreme weather if you can, to cut down on energy use. If you must do laundry or wash dishes, try to run complete loads, which saves hot water. You can also set your dishwasher to an air-dry setting or open the door when the cycle ends to let dishes air-dry naturally.
• Multitask when cooking: If you’re going to be cooking multiple dishes or meals, bake as many as you can at once. Heating up the oven takes a lot of energy, so the fewer times you heat it up, the more energy you’ll save.
Electricity Outage Tips
• Report any outages: First, see if your neighbors have lights. If they do, you could check for blown fuses or a tripped circuit breaker in your home. If you can’t locate the problem, contact Black Hills Energy at 888-890-5554 or use the “Report an outage” feature at www.blackhillsenergy.com/outages. An interactive outage map can also be found on this page.
• Leave a light on: Speed up the restoration process by switching your porch-light on. Black Hills Energy crews will use it to quickly confirm that your power is back on without having to stop and knock on your door.
• Keep the fridge closed: Do not open your refrigerator or freezer more than is necessary. Most disconnected freezers will keep undisturbed food frozen up to 48 hours.
• Don’t use grills indoors: Do not use charcoal grills for indoor cooking or heat. Dangerous carbon monoxide fumes can build up and cause serious injury or death.
• Portable Generator Usage: If you use a portable generator, follow the manufacturer’s safety and operating guidelines. Operate the generator only in a well-ventilated area – never in inside your home or garage, also to avoid dangerous carbon monoxide buildup.
• Use a Carbon Monoxide Detector: Carbon monoxide is odorless, colorless and tasteless; use a carbon monoxide detector with fresh batteries to alert you of potentially dangerous levels of carbon monoxide.
• Flashlights and batteries: Keep a stock of flashlights with fresh batteries in an accessible place.
