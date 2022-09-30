NORTHERN HILLS — Less than 10% of vehicles registered in South Dakota are electric vehicles (EV), but if that number goes up, officials with Black Hills Energy say they are well equipped to handle the load.
The electric company that services the entire Black Hills region has been encouraging drivers to switch to electric vehicles, by offering rebates for charging stations through its Ready EV program. Mike Pogany, director of electric operations at Black Hills Energy, said the Ready EV program also allows the company to monitor the impact electric vehicles have on the company’s electrical system.
“So we are able to use that data as another point in making planning decisions for the future for our distribution grid for our customers,” he said. “At the state level, there is a small number of EVs at this time, but it is an increasing number. We continue to use that data to make planning decisions on where more capacity is needed, larger transformers and any resources needed to support the load.”
Pogany said based on that data and several other national data points that the company has been studying through its integrative resource planning that looks out to between five and 25 years on the horizon, Black Hills Energy is well positioned to handle the switches. If it does have to build more transformers or infrastructure to increase capacity, he said those costs would be assessed back to electric vehicle owners, and not passed on to other customers.
“South Dakota is a lot different than California,” Pogany said, addressing questions and concerns about a recent power shortage in California that occurred almost immediately after the state announced a ban on the sale of gas-powered vehicles by 2035. In that situation, a massive heatwave caused a surge in electricity demand, prompting electricity providers to ask customers to voluntarily reduce power usage, including not charging electric vehicles between the hours of 4-9 p.m. “There are no mandates in our state for EVs. We have seen an uptick in the number of electric vehicles registered over the last three to four years. But even at a moderate level of adoption, we have adequate capacity in our territory to serve that load now and well into the future.”
Pogany went on to explain that the company’s grid capacity has also been tested when Black Hills Energy sponsors the “Black Hills Sound of Silence” Tesla rally every May. As part of that rally in Custer, Pogany said Black Hills Energy worked with Tesla to install one of the largest charging stations in the state.
“That system has performed incredibly well, especially during that Tesla rally,” he said.
Additionally, Pogany said Black Hills Energy is working with the S.D. Department of Transportation to start installing a statewide system of charging stations for electric vehicles.
“We were in that planning process and we were asked to evaluate multiple locations along Interstate 90 for suitability,” he said. “None of the proposed locations present any concerns for us. We have adequate capacity and are ready to serve. There are a large number of tourists who come through the area. I do think if you build it, they will come.”
Overall, Pogany said Black Hills Energy is closely watching and encouraging the growth of electric vehicles.
“We want to be able to provide our customers with the needed energy if they choose to purchase an electric vehicle,” he said. “It’s an interesting technology, and I think there is a lot of potential there. We are using a lot of data and analytics through our Ready EV program in a lot of our long term planning, to ensure that when customers plug in or put the lights on, we’re there for them.”
“Black Hills Energy is making electric vehicle charging more convenient, more affordable, and more accessible for customers with rebates for homes and businesses,” said Erik Lundeen, Black Hills Energy’s EV program manager. “Our Ready EV program is designed to help open doors to EV ownership so our customers can start enjoying the cost savings associated with driving electric. Not only are electric vehicles easier on the wallet in terms of fuel savings and lower maintenance costs, but they also provide important environmental benefits in terms of cleaner air quality for all to enjoy.
“With the growth of charging infrastructure in our communities, an electric vehicle is quickly becoming a car for everyone,” added Lundeen. “We’re pleased to do our part to help build out the EV charging infrastructure here in South Dakota to support our customers’ choice to drive electric.”
