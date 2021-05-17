Black Hills Energy customers to see bills increase

RAPID CITY — Black Hills Energy will increase the cost of power bills for the next year to recoup the cost from February’s Winter Storm Uri.
The storm increased demand for energy when temperatures plummeted below zero. The extreme widespread cold temperatures and demand for natural gas increased fuel and purchased power costs required to generate and deliver the electricity needed to keep life saving energy flowing uninterrupted to customers.
The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission approved Black Hills Energy’s plan to recover these February cold weather energy costs over the next 12 months, beginning on June 1, and ending on May 31, 2022, to reduce the impact to customer bills. As proposed, an average residential customer using 670 kilowatt hours per month will see an increase of $11.06 per month.
“The financial well-being of our customers is important to us and we recognize how these additional costs can impact a family budget,” said Marc Eyre, vice president of South Dakota electric operations. “We remain committed to supporting reasonable energy costs. Spreading the cost over the course of 12 months will result in a lessened impact to customers’ bills,” said Eyre.
Customers worried about affording their bill are encouraged to enroll in Budget Billing, which is a free payment plan that averages the amount you pay each month. This budget option supports customers looking to avoid the seasonal increases in bills that result during extreme weather by averaging out usage during the past year. Customers can also seek out other assistance options including Hearts Warming Homes administered by The Salvation Army or 211 to get access to emergency utility assistance services at blackhillsenergy.com.
