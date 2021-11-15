Black Hills Diner sweetens and seasons orders with family recipes

BELLE FOURCHE — Black Hills Diner opened last month at 5th and National Streets in Belle Fourche. Owners Adam and Krisi Lee serve breakfast Tuesday through Saturday at the Diner, offering customers the chance to try the family’s homemade buttermilk syrup and Mimi’s seasoning salt.
“The buttermilk syrup recipe is from my wife’s mother and Mimi’s Salt recipe is from my wife’s grandmother,” said Adam. “We have a different daily French toast special and we serve farm fresh eggs from AJ Farms.”
The Diner is open 7-11 a.m., five days a week. Adam said he plans to expand the Diner’s hours and begin serving lunch in December.
Putting down roots in Belle Fourche was an answer to prayer, the Lee’s say. In 2019, Adam, Krisi and their two daughters, Rachel and Becca, were going through a tough time as a family. They packed up their RV and began a family road trip from their home in California.
“Being a religious family, we said a prayer before we left. That if something was drawing us out of California we would know it,” says Adam.
After visiting the Tri-State Museum, the family felt Belle Fourche was home. They called a real estate agent and put in an offer on a house in town.
“They wanted $50,000 for the house, but we knew if it was meant to be they would accept our offer of $33,700, which is our last name ‘Lee’ upside down. They accepted the offer before we left Belle Fourche,” says Adam.
The couple put in their notice at their jobs in California, Adam as a safety manager at an oil refinery and Krisi as a hospital nurse manager. They officially moved to Belle Fourche in August 2020. Adam began working for Prairie Hills Transit while Krisi supported the family at home.
Adam thought about starting a food business after attending 4-H and FFA events for his youngest daughter this summer. When he saw the RoundUp Cafe was for sale, the family toured the building and bought the Cafe’s equipment in early October.
“Business has been steady during the week, and nonstop on the weekends,” said Adam.
After a month of running the Diner, Adam says the family continues to work together to build their business and their home in Belle Fourche. They bought land off Sourdough Road where they have chickens, cows, cats and dogs. At the Diner, Adam cooks. Krisi is the sous chef prepping ingredients and putting them on the grille. Becca and Rachael are helping as servers.
“We are living the South Dakota dream,” said Adam.
