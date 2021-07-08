Black Hills Blade & Axe offers adventure, skill recreation

SPEARFISH — If you ever wanted to be a lumberjack, this is your chance. Black Hills Blade & Axe opened in May in the Village at Creekside, located next to Sawyer Brewing Co., in Spearfish.
An axe throwing venue, Black Hills Blade & Axe is open to the public and currently has two axe throwing lanes.
“We plan on putting in more targets,” said Maxwell Nickles, who owns the company with his father, Patrick. “The axe cages take around 100 hours to build. Our third cage will be ready in two to three weeks.”
The cost to throw axes at Black Hills Blade & Axe varies based on the time of day and amount of time requested. Nickles said on average the cost is $20 for 15 minutes. Customers can walk-in or reserve a time slot in advance on the website www.bhaxe.com or through the company’s Facebook page.
When customers arrive for an axe throwing session, Nickles said he assists with axe or knife selection, holding and throwing techniques, and body placement.
“The most common questions I get from customers are for guidance on where to stand and if they are going to get hurt,” said Nickles.
Each axe cage is constructed with specific metric distances. Nickles instructs customers to stand on a specific metric when they are ready to throw.
Several safety measures are in place for axe throwers. Nickles was trained by Melody Valerious, founder of the Blade Aces organization. The staff at Black Hills Blade & Axe select the weight of the axe or knife for each thrower. Participants or parents sign a release, with 8 being the minimum age for participation.
Launching the Black Hills Blade & Axe business was an offshoot of Nickles’ and his father’s interest in woodworking. After buying a poorly made bread slicer, Nickels’ father, Patrick, bought a computerized numerical control (CNC) wood machine to make a more high-quality product.
“We started carving bread slicers and selling them on Amazon,” said Nickles. Several of the family’s woodworking projects are on display for sale at Black Hills Blade & Axe.
Along with woodworking, Nickles’ involvement in HEMA (Historical European Marital Arts) led him to open an axe throwing business.
“My father taught me that you can never bet too much on yourself,” said Nickles.
Black Hills Blade & Axe is open Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
