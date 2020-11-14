SPEARFISH — The cattle industry has played as major a role in the history of the Black Hills since the Gold Rush of 1876, and it continues to shape the region’s history to this day.
Aaron Thompson is one Black Hills rancher keeping that history alive by working the same land his family has worked since 1888.
Thompson has described ranching as a sort of managed chaos.
“You just try not to screw up the same way twice,” he said.
Every choice, every decision, every gamble Thompson has taken throughout the year in order to grow the best livestock possible comes to fruition on preg-check day.
“We always just call it ‘preg-check,’ but we’re actually preconditioning the calves that same day so we work all the cows and then we work all the calves too,” Thompson explained.
Preg-check day is a very important day for Thompson and his cows for many reasons; it’s the only time each year when he can get an exact count of all of his animals, he’s able to visually inspect the herd as a whole and get a sense of how his entire operation is proceeding.
“That’s the one time a year I can say, ‘alright, I know I’ve got this many cows. It’s only good for 48 hours, but right now I’ve got this many,’” he said.
The calves that will be sent to market receive one more round of inoculations before taking their trip to town, and Thompson gets a sense of how his herd is looking on the whole.
“If you’ve got an average cow herd that their average age is creeping up into the 7, 8, 9 (years age range) that’s a problem because you’re going to have a ton of fallout all at once at some point,” he said.
As members of his herd begin to decline in years, Thompson must begin making the dicisions about who will stay and who will go, a process known as “culling the herd.”
While Thompson makes the majority of his revenue from selling yearling calves, he said between 15% and 20% or even more of his revenue can come from older cows that have been culled. One of the main ways Thompson decides who to cull is based on performance, and for cows, that means having babies.
“The reason you want to know which ones are pregnant is it costs a lot of money to feed a cow through winter and I would way rather get rid of her at the beginning of winter, before I feed her and let someone else feed her, or eat her,” he said.
The process of preg-checking the cows has evolved through the years as technology has improved. Thompson said vets used to have to learn a skill called “palpating” in which the doctor feels for a particular artery in the uterine horn, through the rectum to determine the amount of blood flow that is being directed to the uterus. The more blood that is flowing to the uterus, the farther along the fetus is. No additional flow and that particular cow is not pregnant, or “open.”
“The young veterinarians have all learned to use technology and they’re doing it with an ultrasound so they don’t actually have to feel for that,” Thompson said.
As the cows are herded and driven into the chute, the pregnant ones are given a dose of anti-parasitic as well as a vaccine called ReproSTAR to help aid the expecting mother in staving off reproductive diseases and failure. The open cows, those that are not pregnant, are marked with a dollop of white paint, which Thompson jokingly referred to as “the dot of shame.”
This year, Thompson said around 20% of his cows wound up with that shameful speck of white paint, which is not a number he likes to see. He attributes this dip in productivity to pine needles. Because of the early snow we’ve seen in the Black Hills this year, Thompson’s cows supplemented some of their healthy grass diet with the more easily accessible pine needles which laid conveniently on top of the snow.
“I don’t know the chemistry behind it but there is a compound in pine needles that can cause a cow to abort her fetus in the early stages of the third trimester, which is just what we’re entering into right now,” he explained.
Due to the pine needles debacle, Thompson said its difficult to assign success or failure to his decision making throughout the year based on whose pregnant and whose not, but another way to determine success is based on how far along the cow’s pregnancy is.
At this point, Thompson said his cows should be in the third trimester of their pregnancy, if a number of pregnant cows are shown to not be that far along, then they are considered “late.” Because Thompson needs to keep his herd on a strict calving window, cows that turn up late will fail to give birth on time and need to be culled from the herd. This year very few of Thompson’s cows turned up late, which is a good sign that he was on the right track.
“What that indicates to me is that when I sent them to the woods, just about everything was bred, we had a pretty good breed on them this year,” he said.” And then, of course, pine needles happened.”
Although Thompson had a relatively dismal showing from his cows this year, he said the impregnation rate of his heifers, those females that have never given birth before, was higher than in some years’ past, which was encouraging.
“I’m thinking we probably did OK with those management decisions for the year,” he said. “It’s kind of like a high school sports program, we’ve lost a bunch of seniors but we’ve got a real enthusiastic bunch of freshmen coming up.”
