SPEARFISH — The cattle industry has played as major a role in the history of the Black Hills since the Gold Rush of 1876, and it continues to shape the region’s history to this day.
Aaron Thompson is one Black Hills rancher keeping that history alive by managing the same land his family has worked since 1888.
Since late June, Thompson’s cows have been happily munching on the plentiful foliage provided by his grazing allotments in the Black Hills.
“We turned them loose off of our private ground up there, basically into the labyrinth that is the National Forest,” he said with a laugh.
Although ranchers like Thompson do their best to keep their animals confined to their own allotted patches of forest, open gates and damaged fences often stymie their efforts.
“We’ve had cattle that have shown up clear out at Sundance and all the way to Spearfish,” Thompson said.
As the cows graze their way through the Black Hills National Forest, they mingle with cows from other ranches, but Thompson said when the time comes for his cows to come home, they know which way to go.
“Cows kind of know their own team, and they know their own turf,” he said. “If you give them just a little bit of help, they’ll sort themselves out.”
When the weather begins to change, Thompson said the more seasoned of his livestock know to begin making their way back to their extraction point near Ranch A in Wyoming, most of the youngsters follow suit.
“By and large the changing season kind of indicates to them to come home, and that works for a good 85% of them,” he said.
Thompson estimates Sept. 25 as his “off date,” the date on which he starts moving his cows out of the National Forest and back to his family’s land for the winter. Two weeks before then, he starts opening gates to allow the early birds to make their way home at their leisure.
“Cows are showing up in the dark on their own at any given time,” he said. “I typically figure we’ve got 80% of them, maybe 90% of them by the off date and then that other 10%, it could be till the first of December.”
To help hasten his cattle, Thompson employs a tried and true method of calling his cows down from the hills and gathering them together for the long walk back to the Redwater homestead in Spearfish.
“I think that’s something that everybody does in one flavor or another,” he said. “I think it’s mostly just a noise, like Pavlov chose a bell, he could have chose Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon album, it just has to be a noise the animals associate a certain action.”
Due to the intermingling of cows during their time in the National Forest, sometimes another ranchers cow ends up in Thompson’s herd, and vice versa. Thompson said it can take quite a while to sort out whose cows are whose.
“We spend a lot of time in the fall sorting cows out from the neighbors. We all have some cows of each others when it’s all said and done,” he said. “It’s kind of nice, you get to go around and visit everybody and see everybody else’s place.”
Thompson said he’s received calls from ranchers he’s never met as far as west of Sundance Wyo., which is another reason why branding records are so important.
“Then I get a call from somebody I’ve never met before, ‘hey the brand inspector tells us we’ve got some of your cows,’” he said with a laugh.
The sorting process makes it difficult for Thompson to keep an accurate count of his herd, at least until the next medical check up when they determine who in the herd has turned up pregnant.
“Every time we bring a jag of cows home we try to keep a loose track and keep a count. So we typically know when our number is roughly. We always get a really good count the day we precondition and preg-test,” he explained. “You count 400 animals through a gate, you don’t get that right every time. There are guys that will tell you they know exactly how many cows, how many heifers, how many steers, and how many bulls they went up with, and they know exactly when each one of them came home and they know all of their first names and first names of their children. … I’m not like that.”
Thompson said cows tend to operate on their own schedule, so he tries not to let stragglers, or unfamiliar cows in his herd get to him too much.
“There’s just this static baseline of stress that’s involved in the job,” he said with a chuckle. “As soon as all my cows show up something else is going to happen, and I’ll start worrying about that then.”
The next phase in the Thompson cows’ journey will be a defining moment for all of them and the restless rancher. Thompson said Preg-check day is the moment of truth for he and his cows.
“That’s the point in time that you can try to analyze how all of the decisions that you made during the course of the year resulted in your bottom line,” he said.
With a concerted effort by ranchers and cattlemen to open their barn doors more to the public and allow folks to meet their livestock, it’s important for consumers to gain a better perspective of their place in the food chain.
“There’s definitely a segment of the consumer that wants that relationship with that chain that their food is coming off of,” Thompson said. “I think there’s opportunity there for us; I think we’ve got a great story.”
The Pioneer will continue to bring that story to our readers in the next part of our Black Hills beef series.
