Editor’s Note: The Black Hills Pioneer is following the life cycle of one ranch for a year in the Northern Hills. This story may not be suitable for all readers.
SPEARFISH — The cattle industry has played as major a role in the history of the Black Hills since the Gold Rush of 1876, and it continues to shape the region’s history to this day.
Aaron Thompson is one Black Hills rancher keeping that history alive by managing the same land his family has worked since 1888.
The land Thompson’s herd grazes on isn’t just one swath of pasture, it’s a network of parcels, some of which require him to drive the herd in a scene fit for any Wild Western adventure.
“It’s economy of scale. … When my Grandpa was on the place he put two kids through college with 100 cows and 100 acres of wheat,” he said.
Nowadays, Thompson’s herd has just about tripled in size from when his grandfather ran the ranch, and in order to keep all those extra mouths fed, Thompson has had to expand his herd’s grazing territory. No small task considering land in the Black Hills is a highly sought after commodity.
“There’s a concept called parity, which is the value that a unit of ground can produce in food. The value of land has gotten so far away from the concept of parity … that me and every other rancher in the Northern Hills is just left here going, ‘yeah, so you just moved in next door and bought this ranch, would you like to lease it to me,’” Thompson explained.
On top of managing his own private land, Thompson leases grazing land from private owners, the state, the Bureau of Land Management, and the National Forest Service.
“And each one of those pieces of lease (land) comes with a landowner that has their own agenda from what they’d like to see the grazing accomplish and the timeline which it needs to be on,” he said.
“One gentleman wants his place grazed for fire suppression, that’s all he’s after. … I have to balance that guy’s agenda, with the Forest Service agenda, with this other landowner’s agenda, who doesn’t want me to graze this pasture when the Canadian geese are nesting.”
Thompson said it can be difficult juggling so many different expectations for the land he lets his herd graze on, but it’s all part of being a responsible land manager.
“So when you balance all that out, somewhere along the line, someone is going to end up unhappy. Being a good manager, I usually let the one that ends up being unhappy be me,” he said.
At least when dealing with privately leased land, Thompson only has to be held accountable to one landowner, when dealing with public land such as the National Forest, Thompson said there are way more interests at stake.
“The Black Hills is an extremely heavily used forest. … The two most highly visible operations in the Hills (are) timbering and recreation,” he said.
Thompson said his family has held a grazing allotment in the Black Hills National Forest since the service started allowing permitted grazing rights to ranchers in 1905.
“It used to be the timber and the cows, and everybody said, ‘yeah, go for it,’ and now we’re not the main use anymore.”
As the Hills have become more widely populated by residents and visitors, Thompson said there have been more claims on the land as a recreational destination.
“I’m not worried about what that recreation is doing to us. Sooner or later it’s going to degrade from the experience of the people who are trying to enjoy it,” Thompson said.
Thompson is head of the Spearfish Livestock Association, and said he’s seen a degree of consternation among his fellow ranchers in the area about the added demand placed on the land.
“Some of the ranchers, they grew up having it to themselves, and now we’ve got this huge population in the Northern Black Hills; they don’t have it to themselves anymore and that’s hard for some of our guys to process and get used to,” he said. “Whether it be ranches or communities or industries, the rate of change within those entities is very often slower than the rate of change on the outside. And when two things are moving at different speeds and they’re rubbing up against each other, there’s friction.”
By and large, Thompson said that friction comes from ranchers, who are by nature adept at managing land usage, recognizing and inequity of foresight in how recreational use is managed.
“The livestock grazing is heavily regulated. We have recognized that there is a limit on what the landscape can support. The timber industry is heavily regulated. They have realized that there is a limit on what the landscape can support in timber. Recreation has not got there yet. You cannot put 50,000 mountain bikes, and 100,000 4-wheelers in the Black Hills and have everybody’s experience be a positive one,” Thompson explained. “That’s one of the things you get out of the Black Hills - there’s a lot of people that want something different out of it, and I wonder how much longer it can keep everybody happy.”
But what Thompson wants out of the Black Hills are happy cows. Some of Thompson’s property is in Beulah, Wyo., near Rifle Pit Road, which is where one of his National Forest allotments begins.
“My family has had the allotment that we’re on since there was an allotment there,” he said.
Thompson explained that when the Forest Service began issuing grazing permits, the land allotments were typically issued to whatever ranch was nearest to that portion of the forest.
“These ranches, they were adjacent, they were close; you’d trail them on, you’d trail them off, it worked great it was basically just a part of the ranch,” he said.
As some ranchers have decided to hang up their hats, those cattle, as well as the grazing permits, have changed hands throughout the years.
“You don’t buy an allotment, you buy the cows. Then at the Forest Service’s discretion, they will transfer that allotment to you with those cows,” Thompson said. “So over time as those permits have sort of been shuffled around a little bit and there’s been some reallocation of who has those, a lot of guys are in a situation where now they’re trucking cattle clear up into the middle of the Hills.”
As Thompson has acquired more cows to grow his herd, the allotments that have transferred to him have not grown; he’s still only permitted to allow a certain number of his herd to graze on a parcel of land at any given time.
“It’s tailored to the landscape and what’s there,” he said. “There’s a finite amount of grass on the high northern plains, we can’t invent more of it. There’s an upper limit there, so it’s not like we’re creating more to get bigger.”
So every summer, Thompson drives the most experienced members of his herd from his land in Beulah, to an entrance onto the National Forest off of Rifle Pit Road. Then, he transports the remainder of the herd via cattle trucks to his allotment at the bottom of Cement Ridge. As the inexperienced grazers munch their way down towards Sand Creek, they rejoin their bovine brethren as well as cattle from the other herds with grazing rights to the 20,000-acre allotment.
Thompson said once the weather shifts; his and all the other cattle in the area instinctually know it’s time to return to the home and hearth of the ranch.
“They get an inch of snow on their back and the first cold snap of the year, they start getting hungry and they’re like, ‘where’s the guy that used to feed us? I distinctly remember being fed when I was hungry, where do we go for that,’ and then they go home,” he said. “Then they will all go cross country through Sand Creek and end back at Rifle Pit and then we’ll bring everything home in the fall.”
For now, and for the rest of the summer Thompson’s cows will be happily chowing down on the green succulent grasses of the Black Hills National Forest; as they do, they help facilitate a long cycle of land maintenance.
“All the effort that we put into grazing management is we’re trying to mimic and replace a natural phenomena,” Thompson said. “It’s well documented in range science that in the absence of grazing, forage quality decreases.”
Forest Service land managers also closely monitor the vegetation. At times, due to conditions such as drought, they will tell ranchers that they need to move cattle from certain sections, or from the forest all together ensuring there is enough feed for wildlife.
Thompson said the grass that regrows after his cows have had their fill helps attract more wildlife to the area, which in turn boosts the natural ecosystem of the National Forest.
“What regrows is way more palatable, it’s smaller more succulent plant parts and (wildlife) love it. It’s just delicious to them,” he said.
Livestock grazing on public land is a mutually beneficial arrangement for Thompson, his cows, and the land we all call home.
With a concerted effort by ranchers and cattlemen to open their barn doors more to the public and allow folks to meet their livestock, it’s important for consumers to gain a better perspective of their place in the food chain.
“There’s definitely a segment of the consumer that wants that relationship with that chain that their food is coming off of,” Thompson said. “I think there’s opportunity there for us; I think we’ve got a great story.”
The Pioneer will continue to bring that story to our readers in the next part of our Black Hills beef series.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.