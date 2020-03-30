EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the second in a series of stories following the trials and triumphs of ranching in the Northern Black Hills.
SPEARFISH — They say ranchers don’t grow cattle; they grow grass; and as local rancher Aaron Thompson recently experienced, grass management can sometimes be more unpredictable than cattle management.
“If you ranch long enough, sooner or later you’re gonna have a stack burn down,” Thompson said with a good natured laugh. “I hope it’s only a once in a career occurrence, but, y’know, dad had one burn down on him, so I guess this is mine.”
Late Tuesday night Thompson said he received a call that approximately 150 tons of hay, which was stored on a parcel of land he leases adjacent to a county road was on fire.
“We put up a lot of forage the last two years, so I had basically half a year’s inventory ahead of my needs on hand,” Thompson explained. “This changes that, but this is why you try to keep some inventory ahead of your needs.”
As for the old saying, Thompson agrees that grass is part of the business, and business can sometimes carry risks.
“All businesses deal with this … there’s loss, always,” he said. “In the sphere of inputs and what it takes to raise a cow, grass is your primary input.”
Thompson said building a sustainable agriculture in the Hills requires creative cultivation techniques, and in an area that has precious little to offer for growth other than grass, cattle present an elegant solution.
“What we’re doing is effectively turning sunshine into protein here,” he explained. “We’re not raising the cattle; we’re using the cattle to harvest the primary resource, which is grass.”
Thompson said he could only speculate on the cause of the blaze, but because he had been feeding from the stack, and closely monitoring it, he was fairly curtain he could rule out spontaneous combustion.
“The fire department said, ‘lightning strike, combustion, or arson,’ I can rule two of those out with a high-degree of confidence,” he said. “I don’t recall a lot of lightning strikes in mid March.”
Thompson also said a neighbor of his had his property vandalized on the same night of the fire.
“It could have been worse; this could have been all the hay on the place,” he said.
The feed that was destroyed had been ear-marked for his herd at this specific time of year.
“The reason this was all still left is because this was the best hay on the place,” he said.
Thompson said he tries to keep the best quality hay set aside for this time of year because soon he will start the breeding process, and the better quality feed means stronger healthier cows to get pregnant.
All in all Thompson is handling the situation with great aplomb.
“I’ve failed to ever encounter a situation where a willingness and ability to suffer can’t pull you through,” he said. “So we’re probably gonna rely on that.”
