Black Hills area experiencing COVID-19 infection incline

NORTHERN HILLS — Active COVID-19 cases in the Black Hills continue to be on the rise, including a five-fold jump in the Meade School District this past week.
On Jan. 10, the Meade School District reported on their website that there was a total of nine cases districtwide.
On Friday, the district reported there were 51 active cases, 11 adults and 40 students.
Here’s the breakdown for the Meade School District: elementary schools - 14 students and four staff members; rural schools – 0; middle schools - 17 students and four staff; Sturgis Brown High School - nine students and two staff. Additionally, four district-wide employees were among the active cases.
Superintendent Don Kirkegaard said the 11 adults consist of seven staff, one buildings and grounds worker, two food service workers, and one custodian.
Even with the increase in cases in the Meade School District, all schools within the district remain in the “Green Phase,” which means that there is little or no virus activity a given building - less than 1% of students and staff in a building. Falling under the umbrella of the district’s Green Phase classification, masks are optional, precautions are in place, and school activities are normal.
Kirkegaard said all 51 students and staff are scheduled to return when school resumes Tuesday.
There was no school today because of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday.
Spearfish School District Superintendent Kirk Easton shared statistics related to COVID-19 infection within Spearfish schools.
From Dec. 29, 2021, to Jan. 4, 220 people within the Spearfish community were tested for the virus, with 71, or 32.27% of those tested, testing positive. During that time period, Easton’s statistics indicate that five staff members tested positive for COVID-19 – one at Mountain View Elementary, three at Creekside Elementary, and one at West Elementary.
Five students also tested positive in that period – one each at Creekside Elementary, West Elementary, and Spearfish Middle School, and two at Spearfish High School.
Last week, from Jan. 5-11, those numbers increased substantially. According to the statistics on the district’s website, 315 community members were tested, with 121, or 38.40% of those tested found to be positively infected.
In the schools, 38 students tested positive for COVID-19 - one at Mountain View Elementary, 10 at Creekside Elementary, four at West Elementary, 12 at Spearfish Middle School, and 11 at Spearfish High School. Five district staff also tested positive during that period – two at Mt. View Elementary and three at Spearfish Middle School.
The Lead-Deadwood School District has experienced a similar uptrend in COVID-19 infection rates, according to a Jan. 11 letter penned by Superintendent Erik Person. The letter states that when the district let out just before Christmas break, there were zero positive cases in district schools at that time.
“Now that we have been back in school for just over a full week, the picture looks quite different,” the letter states.
At the time of the letter’s writing, Person said the district had three positive cases and four close contacts among staff members, and nine positive cases and 26 close contacts among students.
Considering the spike, the letter explained precautions being put in place in an attempt to avoid further spread of the virus. Some of those restrictions include limiting outside visitation to the district’s school buildings; limiting as much as possible large group gatherings or assemblies within schools; and the district’s water fountains will be disabled, but bottle fillers will continue to work for filling water bottles sent from home.
Person asked that district parents and guardians assist with the mitigation efforts by not sending their students to school any earlier than 10-15 minutes before school’s session to avoid unnecessary congregation; be cognizant of family out-of-school choices, with recommendations to avoid sleepovers and large events; and to stay home when they experience any sign or symptom of illness or not feeling well.
Attempts to reach the Belle Fourche School District related to COVID-19 statistics Monday morning were unreturned by press time.
According to information provided by Monument Health, as of Wednesday, there were 34 patients with COVID-19 hospitalized in the five Monument hospitals throughout the Black Hills – 28 of whom are unvaccinated. Four of those hospitalized are in the ICU, all unvaccinated. Two patients are on ventilators, also unvaccinated.
The Monument Health stats include only patients who are being treated for COVID-19 and have active infections. That does not include those who are hospitalized for other reasons but have also tested positive for the virus.
On Friday, the South Dakota Department of Health reported 1,990 new confirmed and 651 new probable cases, bringing the current number of active COVID-19 infections across the state to 26,835. Throughout the state, the DOH reports that 349 people suffering from COVID-19 are currently hospitalized and the average daily new positive case rate over the last week is 217.27 per capita. So far, according to DOH statistics, 173,743 South Dakotans have recovered from the virus since the state’s first case in 2020.
