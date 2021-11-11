Black Hills Academy receives donations for new library building

SPEARFISH — Students and staff at Black Hills Academy (BHA) in Spearfish are refurbishing a storage shed to serve as a new library. The school is in need of more room for students, staff, and books.
Spearfish Forest Products Inc., a subsidiary of Neiman Enterprises, generously stepped in to donate more than 1,000 square feet of tongue and groove paneling. Spearfish Forest Products administrators, Tom Shaffer, chief operations officer, and Larry Jaudon, environmental and safety manager, coordinated the efforts of their staff to provide the paneling for the new library. This is a huge boost toward making the project a reality.
There are many steps toward making the “old shed” a library, but with the generosity of Neiman Enterprises and other individuals in the community the project is well on its way. So far, the academy has acquired the paneling and the insulation from a donation by Larry and Tammy Jaudon. Because of the generosity of these community members, BHA students and staff are optimistic they will meet their goal of creating a new library. However, Jeff Laughlin, academy program director, the building project is still in need of electricity, paint, and flooring.
If you are interested in making a donation, please contact Laughlin at jlaughlin@bhssc.org, (605) 559-3527.
