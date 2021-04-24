BLACK HAWK — You lose your home to a sinkhole amid a global pandemic – it sounds like the plot to a bad movie.
But Lori Erickson Kiehn and her fiancé, Albert Reitz, have actually lived the scenario over the past year.
The couple were among at least 30 people who lost their homes when the ground collapsed and exposed an abandoned mine beneath the homes on April 27, 2020.
“It’s been a rough year for us, definitely,” Erickson Kiehn said.
When the sinkhole incident first happened, Erickson Kiehn said she couldn’t imagine surviving through the first three months let alone a year. But she says with each new day, she and Albert have changed as people.
“My priorities in life have changed. Before we used to focus more on work as our top priority, but now, it’s more about ourselves, our family and our health,” Erickson Kiehn said.
Reitz finds he has a need to go back to check on their East Daisy Drive home frequently.
“I gotta know what’s going on. I take measurements and pictures. There are so many changes going on. I’m predicting a collapse in front of our driveway soon,” he said.
Reitz visits the site and takes measurements about every two weeks.
“Our driveway is heaving up now. The backyard is collapsing,” he said. “There’s a lot of movement going on now. It started out about 25 feet. It’s over 50 feet in diameter now. It’s probably more like 60 feet in diameter. It’s just a matter of time when it is going to start opening up.”
Reitz believes his need to visit their home stems from a lack of pertinent information about their situation from anyone else.
“It’s consumed me. That hole has consumed my life,” he said. “I focus on work and I focus on that damn hole because I have to see the changes for myself.”
Reitz admits he’s mostly focused on work as a maintenance technician because they have not only rent to pay, but also the balance on a home in which they can’t live.
Reitz says he misses the normalcy of living in their Black Hawk home.
“You go to work. You come home. You take care of the house and the yard. And we always had time to do things together like go hiking, but now, I’m focused on work only,” he said.
Erickson Kiehn said she, too, misses the outdoor activities they enjoyed together.
“Last summer, we did none of that. I’m sure we can attribute that to being sad over everything,” she said.
Recently they have vowed to pick up those activities again.
“We may be in limbo as far as the house is concerned, but real life still moves forward, and we have to go forward as well,” she said.
Although they know what it takes to move forward, they still have rough days, Erickson Kiehn said.
“The other day I had kind of a meltdown, but those are getting fewer and fewer. I’m glad we’re on this side of it,” she said.
But it has taken awhile to overcome the depression brought on by the whole situation.
“Curling up in a corner really isn’t an option. Real life is here and it continues to go on every day. We’re trying to stay positive,” she said.
On a positive note, the pandemic meant Erickson Kiehn worked from home every other day. And when she wasn’t working from home, Reitz was able to take their dog, Jax, to work with him.
Erickson Kiehn was later furloughed from her job which meant she could stay at home in their new rental apartment.
“Ironically, COVID kind of did work in our favor,” she said.
The couple plan to rent for a least another year.
“We’re just not ready to commit. We’re not ready to move forward in that direction,” Erickson Kiehn said.
The two admit they may be a little gun-shy about purchasing a home.
“We like the Black Hawk, Piedmont, Summerset areas, but every time we look at an area we are wondering if there is gypsum,” she said.
Erickson Kiehn and Reitz along with the initial 30 homeowners recently signed on to a lawsuit filed by national law firm Fox Rothschild which seeks compensation for the loss of their homes from the state of South Dakota.
The Hideaway Hills residents say the state mined underneath the entire neighborhood up until 1993 but failed to reclaim or warn buyers about the now-collapsing mine.
The lawsuit says that failure resulted in residents purchasing and living in homes that are both worthless and dangerous.
In addition to the Fox Rothschild lawsuit, the John M. Fitzgerald Law firm of Rapid City has filed a lawsuit against developers and county and state entities and Beardsley, Jensen & Lee, another Rapid City-based firm, is representing residents but has not yet filed a lawsuit.
The Fitzgerald suit is on hold as plaintiffs ask the South Dakota Supreme Court to overturn a Meade County judge’s decision to dismiss the county and former commissioners from the lawsuit. Public records show that Meade County and others knew about the mine before it approved the subdivision.
The Fitzgerald law firm is underwriting a study of the mine set to begin in mid-May, John M. Fitzgerald confirmed. The geophysical study will be conducted by Mohammadhossein Sadeghiamirshahidi, a professor of geological engineering at Montana Tech who has conducted multiple studies on gypsum. Fitzgerald said it will be the most comprehensive study yet of the Hideaway Hills mine collapse in order to determine if other homes are at risk.
The first sink hole found in the subdivision was about 12-feet by 12-feet and 30-feet deep. The second sink hole was about 30- to 40-feet wide by about 25-feet across located in the 6,900 block of E. Daisy Dr., the second sinkhole is estimated to be from 30- to 50-feet deep.
It was when cavers went down the second hole that they found the underground gypsum mine. According to county records, Meade County officials knew about the mine about 20 years ago when the subdivision was being platted.
Officials with Fox Rothschild suspected the mine was larger than previously thought because homes and roads outside of the initial collapse area are experiencing small collapses and shifts in the ground and walls.
Fox Rothschild distributed photos they allege contradicts claims that the state conducted surface mining only.
“We have been digging to find these pictures, and what they show is the state was doing plenty of digging too – underground, in the northwest part of the subdivision” said Kathleen Barrow, the lead attorney for Fox Rothschild.
Two private companies mined gypsum from the Hideaway Hills area from 1917 through 1945. The state and its Cement Plant Commission owned the land from 1958 to 1985 and mined it for the state cement plant from 1958 to 1993.
The Meade County Commission has abated eight months of assessed value on the 13 homes in the Hideaway Hills subdivision that had to be evacuated. And nine homeowners appealed their property tax assessments to the county board of equalization on April 13. The Meade County Commission, acting as the board of equalization, is expected to take action on the appeals at their board meeting Tuesday.
