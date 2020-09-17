Black Hawk sinkhole case begins in Fourth Circuit Court

STURGIS — The case brought by homeowners in the Hideaway Hills subdivision near Black Hawk who have been impacted by their homes being built over an abandon mine will begin Friday in Fourth Circuit Court in Sturgis.
John M. Fitzgerald, lawyer for more than 160 homeowners in the subdivision, said the hearing Friday focuses on Meade County’s motion to dismiss the case and the homeowner’s motion to amend the complaint.
It seeks more than $35 million in compensatory damages, $40 million in exemplary damages, and “such other relief as the court deems equitable.”
The homeowners are suing members of the Meade County Planning Commission, the developers of the subdivision, individual Meade co employees in their official capacity, and the state of South Dakota.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.