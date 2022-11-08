DEADWOOD — A local man who, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, hit a motorcyclist and fled the scene of the accident pleaded not guilty to the charges against him before 4th Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer at the Lawrence County courthouse Thursday.
Ryan James Montoya, 37, of Black Hawk was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury Oct. 26 and charged with hit and run accident resulting in death or injury as a felony, a Class 6 felony, punishable by up to two years in prison and $4,000 in fines.
Montoya was also charged by information Sept. 30 with driving or physical control of a motor vehicle while there was 0.08% or more by weight of alcohol in his blood and reckless driving, both Class 1 misdemeanors, punishable by up to one year in jail and $2,000 in fines.
According to court documents, on Sept. 27 at approximately 2:53 p.m., law enforcement was notified of a hit and run vehicle crash with possible injuries at the intersection of Yellow Creek Road and Hideaway Road. Police were notified by dispatch that a black Honda Accord reportedly hit a motorcycle rider and then backed up and left the scene. While en route, police were notified that the Honda Accord had crashed. Upon arriving on scene, police were allegedly advised by several people that the driver of the Accord took off on foot. Police found the vehicle to be registered to Montoya. Witnesses on scene advised the driver was a Caucasian male, 25 to 30 years of age with dark hair and approximately 5 feet, 10 inches.
The alleged victim was a female motorcycle rider who told police she had been stopped at the intersection with Hideaway and alleged the Accord was traveling north on Yellow Creek Road. She also advised Montoya was performing cookies on the roadway. When the Accord came to a stop, the victim held up two fingers to advise Montoya there were two more riders approaching. Montoya reportedly smiled in acknowledgement. The victim started to turn. At the same time, Montoya reportedly accelerated and hit the victim’s motorcycle. The victim and the motorcycle allegedly went down to the ground and the victim ended up underneath the front of the Accord. Montoya allegedly backed up and witnesses reported that a piece of plastic from the front of the vehicle came off at this time.
The Accord continued on before reportedly crashing approximately a mile north of the intersection with Hideaway and Montoya allegedly left the scene of the crash on foot.
Police arrived at approximately 3:17 p.m. While on scene, police reportedly observed a male matching the description of the driver approaching from the woods south of the crash. Police made contact with him and initially, he was non-compliant.
Montoya allegedly identified himself and told police the vehicle was his, but was refusing police commands. When police pointed a Taser in his direction, he reportedly complied. Police allegedly detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his direction and observed his eyes to be bloodshot and watery. Montoya was allegedly unsteady and stumbling as he was walking toward the patrol car and his speech appeared thick and slurred. Montoya allegedly told police that he was not drinking prior to the crash and said he left the crash to find cellular reception. He reportedly told police he met his friend “John” (no last name) on a road possibly southwest of the crash and that his friend let him take a couple shots of an unnamed liquor before Montoya made his way back toward the crash scene. Police administered field sobriety tests to Montoya and he reportedly again became non-compliant partway through the test. A PBT was not administered. Based on the results of the field sobriety tests and police observations, Montoya was placed under arrest for driving under the influence second offense.
Lawrence County Chief Deputy Patrick Johnson said Montoya is free on $4,000 cash or surety.
