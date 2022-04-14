Black Hawk cabinet business lost to fire

BLACK HAWK — A Black Hawk cabinet business was gutted by fire Thursday.
The fire was reported just before noon at Riss & Associates Cabinets & Casework, Inc., 4955 API Rd., Black Hawk. Firefighters were still on the scene about 2 p.m.
According to its website, Riss & Associates was founded in 2002. They said their 24,000 square foot facility utilized state of the art equipment, specializing in residential custom cabinets, commercial casework, hospitality furnishings, solid surface fabrication and custom moldings.
Multiple agencies responded to the fire.
Sturgis Road and Merritt Road - Hwy 79 - were shut down from Universal Road to Peaceful Pines because firefighters needed to run hoses across the road, said Meade County Sheriff Ron Merwin.
Thick, black smoke billowing from the building caused the evacuation of 10 nearby homes, Merwin said.
Those responding included fire departments from Black Hawk, Rapid City, Piedmont, Sturgis and Whitewood. Law enforcement from Pennington County, Meade County, South Dakota Highway Patrol and Summerset Police also responded.
At the time of the fire, Black Hawk was under a wind advisory with winds gusting from 25 mph to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. That made fighting the fire difficult, Merwin said.
No one was injured in the fire.
