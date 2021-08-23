STURGIS – For nearly a decade, Bikers Against Bullies (BAB) has been assembling members and traveling across the country raising awareness and funds for the rights of all children to “stand up and be heard.”
“Bikers are the largest private philanthropic group in the world behind corporate America,” said Fred “Flash” Van de Perre, co-founder of Bikers Against Bullies, as he addressed this year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Museum and Hall of Fame Induction Breakfast. “Privately, nobody does more for our veterans, nobody does more for our kids, and nobody does more for our disabled – special Olympians, on, and on, and on.”
Van de Perre and his then 6-year-old daughter, Melody “Wink” Van de Perre, founded the Bikers Against Bullies together in 2012 after the two were asked to participate in a local school district’s anti-bullying assembly.
“We asked the school, ‘can we ride a motorcycle into the school,’” Van de Perre explained in a promotional video. “After one day’s thought they came back and said, ‘yes,’ and that was it.”
Van de Perre said his daughter has always been the guiding light of the organization.
“Many of our fundamentals are based on her perception of the right thing to do for others back then (when Wink was 6), and still hold strong,” he said.
The more than 27,000 member-strong; multi-national organization rolls across the landscape, making appearances at schools and other events to put on educational programs and raise money for noteworthy causes. Rides are open to people of all ages, gender, and sexual orientation and on any type of motorized cycle.
“Every year we ride across America to go to Sturgis and this year we raised $171,000 and half of that goes to (the Black Hills area),” Van de Perre said.
To date, Van de Perre said the group has raised $871,000 on their rides across America, and aims to break the $1 million mark by next year.
This year, during the Rally, the Northern Hills Alliance for Children and South Dakota Special Olympics each received $42,500 from the organization.
Over the course of five years, Van de Perre estimates that Bikers Against Bullies has raised around $175,000 for the South Dakota Special Olympics program, which he said has helped pay for a new gymnasium floor at one of the facilities they lease space from.
“If they could supply the gym with a new floor, they would have a lifetime free lease on the gym,” Van de Perre explained. “And we did that.”
For more information about Bikers Against Bullies, visit www.bikersagainstbulliesusa.com.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.