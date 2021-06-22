Bike rodeo held in Lead

About a dozen kids participated in the Bicycle Rodeo on Saturday in Lead. The event was a collaboration between Thyssen Mining, the city of Lead, ACE Hardware, and the Lead Area Chamber of Commerce. Participants learned about bicycle safety and competed in races and riding courses. Each child received a bike helmet and a T-shirt.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.