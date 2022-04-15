Bighorn sheep license increases indicate successful management

WATERTOWN — An increase in the number of bighorn sheep licenses is indicative of successful management strategies, Tom Kirschenmann of the S.D. Game, Fish and Parks Department told members of the state commission recently.
During their April meeting, the commission finalized a proposal that increases the number of available bighorn sheep hunting licenses from eight to 10, with one license available for auction. The finalization also requires hunters to attend an orientation before their first day of hunting. That’s a change from the previous rule that required the orientation before the season opening day.
The proposal offers three licenses for the Elk Mountain District, which is the same as last year. There will be four licenses offered for the Hell Canyon District, instead of the two offered last year. In Custer State Park, the department will offer three licenses: an increase from last year’s one. The proposal closes the Eastern Pennington Unit, near the Badlands National Park, due to some disease die-off.
“We talk about management strategies and approaches in South Dakota to provide more bighorn sheep hunting opportunity,” Kirschenmann, who is the director of wildlife, said. “Not often do we get to talk about real milestones or accomplishments or very successful stories with conservation, but this is certainly one of them. “
Kirschenmann said his staff is now working with area nonprofit organizations and other agencies to share research and projects to help with the diseased herd in the Badlands.
While 10 licenses is not very many compared to other species in the Hills, Kirschenmann said it’s a large increase compared to where the herd was just a few years ago.
“It wasn’t that long ago that we were down to one or two licenses, and now we’re up to 10,” he said. “I think it’s something to really bring about because it has been a very successful endeavor with a lot of our partners. Our staff has done a phenomenal job working with bighorn sheep, and to be here offering 10 bighorn sheep tags is very impressive. “Thank you to all of those entities and groups and all of our staff for bringing us from where we were to where we are today.”
This year’s bighorn sheep hunting season will run from Sept. 1 to Dec. 31, 2022 and 2023.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.