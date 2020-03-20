BIG grants bridge gap for Lawrence Co. bridge projects

DEADWOOD — An additional $323,800 in state Bridge Improvement Grants (BIG) awarded in February to Lawrence County for two bridge projects on the St. Onge Road will supplement moneys awarded in Oct. 2019 from the Federal Competitive Highway Bridge Program, bringing the county closer to its $864,819 cost share to fix the two bridges.
“These are two bridges we received a federal grant for in 2019,” said Lawrence County Highway Superintendent Allan Bonnema. “The federal grant was short and we didn’t get the full amount we applied for. To make up the shortage, we applied for a BIG Grant and that was awarded in February. Between the federal grant and the BIG grant, our 50/50 match covers the cost supplement to construct the bridges.”
State officials, working in tandem with Brosz Engineering, determined the approximate cost share for two Lawrence County bridges for a total of $2,461,820 in replacement costs for two bridges on St. Onge Road.
Total replacement cost for the first bridge, located 1.3 miles south of St. Onge on the St. Onge Road over False Bottom Creek, is $1,370,970, with Lawrence County responsible for $481,980. Bonnema said the county received a $180,300 of BIG grant funds to go toward replacement costs for this structure.
Total replacement cost for the second bridge, located 2.6 miles south of St. Onge on the St. Onge Road over False Bottom Creek, is $1,090,850, with Lawrence County responsible for $382,839.
Bonnema said the county received a $143,500 BIG grant to go toward replacement costs for this structure.
The cost share amounts include the county’s portion of an $839,079 shortfall that four counties included in the bridge bundling project are responsible for. The collective grant amount requested was $3,086,079 and the actual received was $2,247,000.
The county then applied for BIG moneys from the state to supplement the shortfall in the cost match.
Funds must be obligated by Sept. 30, 2021, and expended by Sept. 30, 2026.
Bonnema emphasized that because the projects have not yet been bid out. The county doesn’t have firm costs.
“But these are the dollars we have to work with,” Bonnema said. “We’re not getting any more. So if the bids come in sky-high, we have to cover the amount out of our own pocket.”
As part of the federal program, four bridges will be bid for one project.
“Two in Lawrence County, one with Butte County, and one with Meade County,” Bonnema said. “Hopefully, we’ll get them bid in 2021 and built in 2022. But I can’t guarantee that will happen.”
Dorsett Road Bridge
Bonnema also informed the Lawrence County Commission March 10 that the state had awarded the bid on the Dorsett Road Bridge to Corr Construction Service in the amount of $619,963.55.
“The old bridge is shut off to traffic because it was starting to fall down,” Bonnema said.
A 20% cost-share with the state on the project, or $123,992.71, will be split between Lawrence County and Butte County.
“Our cost is $61,996.35,” Bonnema said.
The Dorsett Road bridge is located 4.5 miles north and two miles west of Spearfish.
The engineer’s estimate on the project was $602,583.
Bonnema expects the Dorsett Road Bridge project to get underway sometime this spring, possibly May.
“They have to be done by Oct. 31,” he added.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.