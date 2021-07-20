Big grant to bring big upgrades to Spearfish library

SPEARFISH — Earlier this month, the Grace Balloch Memorial Library in Spearfish received a $20,000 grant from the South Dakota State Library, which will be used to upgrade and enhance its technological offerings.
“We’re going to be replacing some of our computers, some new computer desks, some new scanners, children’s computers, and just updating our current computer system for the public,” said Amber Wilde, library director.
Wilde explained that the library usually offers 10 individual computers for public use at a given time. In order to make room for social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic, half of those computers were removed.
“We are definitely heavily used, and were all through the last year, with people who are not able to have the resources at home, the internet or computers in general. We also get a lot of use for printing either from out computers or from other people’s devices,” she said.
As part of the upgrade, two early learning computers will be installed specifically for school age users.
“There’s one specifically designed for early literacy and one for school age kids with computer games that are appropriate for those ages,” Wilde said.
As the world turns more and more to digital interactions, Wilde said the ability for the library to be a space where the public can come to gain access and help with navigating online, is invaluable.
“We get a lot of people coming in needing help with job applications, registering for times to get their driver’s license, anything you typically do online,” she said.
In addition to printed material, Wilde said the library has been offering audio and eBooks for around 10 years.
“Its important to remember that, as we go digital, not everybody has that access so we need to be able to help bridge that divide and give that access to those that would not be bale to have it other wise,” she said.
Wilde hopes to have all the upgrades and new equipment installed by the end of 2021.
