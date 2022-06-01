LEAD — Oceans of Possibility is the theme, and this year’s summer reading program will come with big changes that make enjoyable reading possible.
Micole Davis, youth services librarian at the Hearst Library in Lead, said this year’s Summer Reading Program will start Monday and continue through the summer to Aug. 18. In previous years the program only ran for the month of July.
“Our kids and our families are extremely busy,” she said. “So, when you have a summer reading program where participation is needed and they have to read so many books in a short amount of time, I felt like there was almost an attitude of failing before they even began. We have a lot of kids who signed up for the program and not a great amount that actually participated, specifically within the teen age group. (This year) they will have twice the amount of time, if not more, to complete the same requirements for the program. That way they’re not stressed out.”
Extending the dates of the program is not the only change Davis is making this year. In the past, teens who participated in the program were required to read a certain amount of books to receive rewards. But, Davis said she noticed last year those requirements seemed to dissuade students who struggled with reading.
“Being a public library we have to make ourselves accessible to all people,” she said. “So, I looked at our program and I saw where if you have a learning disability, or if you have dyslexia, you are a slower reader and it could be extremely intimidating to do a program like that. But those are the types of kids that I want to encourage to read. Kids who love to read are going to read, regardless if there is a summer program or not. I want our program to attract the kids who are struggling to read and who maybe view reading as an unenjoyable activity, but they still want to be part of the program. The requirements are the same, but I’ve tweaked it a little bit. Instead of requiring teens to read entire books, they have to read for time this year. I feel like that addresses those who have reading difficulties. If you have someone who is an A student, at the top of their class, they’re going to be able to fly through books without a problem. If you have someone who is a struggling reader, the idea of reading 10 books insurmountable. But if they look at it and say, ‘I can read for 20 minutes here, or an hour there’ and put them together to meet the requirements, that makes it doable.”
This year’s Summer Reading Program will be packed with fun activities throughout the entire summer. Preschool activities will be held at 11 a.m., while elementary school activities will be at 1 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of every month. Teen activities will be posted with differing times and dates, in an attempt to accommodate busy schedules.
The annual puppet show by Markie Scholz of Dragons are Too Seldom will kick off the program at Outlaw Square in Deadwood at 6 p.m., June 9 with a new performance of “The Great Water Crystal.” Other activities will include a sign language class, presentations by the Sanford Lab education department about watershed, an escape room, presentations by Project Learning Tree out of Pierre about the water cycle, and more.
Additionally, in the spirit of accommodating busy schedules, Davis said participants will not be required to attend every special event of the program. Instead participants will have opportunities to “make up” missed events by completing certain tasks such as visiting the D.C. Booth Fish Hatchery or doing other things.
Overall, Davis said she is very excited about this year’s program and she hopes the extended dates will encourage more participation.
“As a youth services library I do not want reading or the library to be in the same sentence as stress,” she said. “That is the opposite of what my goals are. I want reading and I want books to be fun. I don’t want them to feel overwhelmed by the program. I don’t want them to be stressed out by it. I don’t want them to feel pressured. I want it to be something they enjoy, that is still challenging.”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.