Bids rejected for Days of ’76 VIP grandstand concessions building project

DEADWOOD — With construction bids double the budgeted amount of $750,000 for the Days of ’76 VIP grandstand concessions building project, the Deadwood City Commission rejected all bids at their meeting May 1.
“Obviously, the bidding climate and the results don’t meet our budget that we had budgeted,” said Deadwood Planning, Zoning, and Historic Preservation Officer Kevin Kuchenbecker. “We really would like to get bathrooms and concessions on the VIP grandstand side, but at this point, I think we should reject them.”
Commissioner Sharon Martinisko said she agreed.
“It’s too bad. I was really hoping they would come in,” Martinisko said. “Move to reject all three.”
The following three bids were received on the project and rejected: Ainsworth Benning, $1,259,846; Rangel Construction, $1,332,800; and Complete Concrete, $1,568,700.
Kuchenbecker said the city would start looking at the possibility of grants to help with the project.
“Obviously, the prices are not in line with what we had budgeted or what we’d anticipated this project to cost,” Kuchenbecker said. “This is the second time we’ve done it. The first time, we were in the same ballpark, so we’ll watch to see what building prices come in at, as interest rates increase, and the bidding climate next year. We need to address this. We do not have the facilities needed to fully accommodate the visitors that are in the VIP and on the Roughstock Deck.”
A $1.25 million crow’s nest expansion completed in 2022 added 400 seats, along with a bar and eating areas in the vicinity of the bucking chutes.
