Bids rejected for Days of ’76 VIP grandstand concessions building project
Buy Now

The Days of ’76 VIP grandstand concessions building project will be put on hold, due to excessive bid amounts received on the project. Pioneer photo by Jaci Conrad Pearson

DEADWOOD — With construction bids double the budgeted amount of $750,000 for the Days of ’76 VIP grandstand concessions building project, the Deadwood City Commission rejected all bids at their meeting May 1. 

“Obviously, the bidding climate and the results don’t meet our budget that we had budgeted,” said Deadwood Planning, Zoning, and Historic Preservation Officer Kevin Kuchenbecker. “We really would like to get bathrooms and concessions on the VIP grandstand side, but at this point, I think we should reject them.” 

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.