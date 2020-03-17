BHSU will use online model for two weeks

SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University, along with the five other South Dakota Board of Regents schools, extended spring break through this week, and for the next two weeks classes will be taught online.
It has been an unprecedented time in our state, country, and world as we continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and make decisions that are in the best interest of everyone in the South Dakota Board of Regents’ system. The health and safety of our students, faculty, and staff throughout the state are our top priorities, and we continue to monitor the situation around the clock.
Beginning Monday, March 23, all classes will be temporarily moved online. On-campus, in-person classes are currently scheduled to resume on Monday, April 6.
This is an evolving situation and the Board of Regents will revisit this situation and communicate any changes in course delivery again on Friday, March 27.
As leaders in higher education, we are thankful for our university presidents and their staff, who have worked tirelessly the past several weeks, providing wisdom and knowledge to help navigate these difficult times that still include a level of uncertainty.
BHSU President Laurie Nichols noted that that the changes have been communicated to students and faculty.
“I appreciate the faculty and students’ willingness to adapt to this unprecedented situation,” Nichols said. “Together we will work through the challenges and find solutions to ensure classes can continue and students are able to complete this semester on schedule.”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.