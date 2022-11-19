COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -—The Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference recently released their lists for volleyball First Team All-Academic and RMAC Honor Roll, in an email Tuesday afternoon.
One student-athlete from Black Hills State was named to the RMAC First Team, and four other student-athlees were named to the RMAC Honor Roll for their performance in the classroom and on the court.
Black Hills State athletes receiving RMAC honors follow:
RMAC All-Academic First Team
Haedyn Rhoades: 3.94 GPA/business administration
Rhoades is a junior libero out of Douglas, Wyo., and is a business administration major.
She played in all 97 sets of the Yellow Jackets’ 2022 season as a starting libero.
Upon completion of the regular season, Rhoades led the RMAC in digs this season as she recorded 501 digs for an average of 5.16 digs/set.
Rhoades has also proven to be a leader in the classroom as she currently holds a 3.94 GPA and is taking 18 credit hours this semester.
RMAC All-Academic Honor Roll:
Karly Marx, Senior, Setter
3.836 GPA/Biology
Abigail Renner, Senior, Outside Hitter
3.925 GPA/biology/chemistry
Brooke Franklin, Senior, Defensive Specialist
4.000 GPA/business administration
Kindra Cerrone, Senior, Outside Hitter
3.583 GPA/biology
To be eligible for consideration for first team, a student-athlete must carry a 3.50 cumulative grade point average (GPA), and must have been an active student at the institution for at least two consecutive semesters or three consecutive quarters.
These standards still apply to the Honor Roll, but the student-athlete needs to carry at least a 3.30 GPA.
