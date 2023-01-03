Students_on_Campus_AG_10.jpg

BHSU recently announced a new strategic plan. Pioneer file photo

 SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University announced the public release of their new five-year university strategic plan entitled “Climbing New Peaks” today. 

The plan was published online on a newly created website designed specifically for “Climbing New Peaks.” The strategic plan being made public marks the culmination of the past year of work for the university which included town halls, listening sessions, planning meetings, and several drafts of the now finalized document. BHSU President Laurie S. Nichols said this plan lays out a new roadmap for the university.

