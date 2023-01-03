SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University announced the public release of their new five-year university strategic plan entitled “Climbing New Peaks” today.
The plan was published online on a newly created website designed specifically for “Climbing New Peaks.” The strategic plan being made public marks the culmination of the past year of work for the university which included town halls, listening sessions, planning meetings, and several drafts of the now finalized document. BHSU President Laurie S. Nichols said this plan lays out a new roadmap for the university.
“Climbing New Peaks presents an ambitious yet realistic future for Black Hills State university over the next five years,” Nichols said. “Through hours of listening sessions of our students, faculty, staff, alumni and community, we identified themes that became the foundation of our plan. Over the next half decade, we will work diligently to implement the vision, goals, and objectives that are presented here.”
The strategic plan focuses on four main goals: nurturing the student experience, evaluating and developing academic programs, building on a supporting work environment, and evaluating and developing a revised brand identity. These goals were refined further and broken down into objectives by the strategy team, a group of faculty, staff, and community members who helped with the strategic planning process.
“It was important that we develop a grounded plan where many voices were involved in its creation,” Nichols explained. “A strategy team charged primarily with drafting the plan represented all divisions of the university and community members as well. Through sharing, vetting and accepting feedback from the entire campus community, we present a plan that is inclusive, honest, and ambitious. When implemented, it truly will be a game changer for Black Hills State.”
Though the plan is now complete, Nichols stressed that the work is far from over. In December, she began naming people to the implementation teams. These teams, made up of university employees, will be tasked with overseeing and carrying out the objectives for their assigned goal. She added that BHSU would publish progress reports at the end of each year through 2028 when “Climbing New Peaks” will be ready for its final evaluation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.