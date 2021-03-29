SPEARFISH — Out with the old, very old in terms of logos, and in with the new.
Black Hills State University unveiled its new logo today, replacing the former one that had been in place since 1960.
“It was time. That was a very long time to use one logo with no updates,” Dr. Laurie Nichols, president of BHSU, told the Pioneer.
The new logo replaces the one which depicted lone tree, shaped similar to a steeple, with hills behind it.
“We’re not doing anything with Sting or our athletics logo,” she reassured loyal Yellow Jacket fans.
“What we really wanted to do was to have fresh look. Something that was a bit more contemporary and reflects the times we live in now,” Nichols said. “The other driving force, which was a major one, our old logo was designed before we even had anything called a computer. There was no world wide web. There were no webpages. As we bring up all of our virtual world and all the things we do electronically now, the old logo did not make that transfer well. It was an extremely difficult logo to put on our website or apps.
“It was time to do something that was much more friendly to our electronic world,” she added.
The new logo consists of the letter “B” surrounding an “H,” and inside the H is an evergreen tree that reflects the Black Hills.
“It’s a futuristic, progressive look that looks quite contemporary,” Nichols said.
Additionally, on the full logo, is “Black Hills State University” in a font created just for the university.
The university is in the process of copyrighting the new font.
BHSU contacted with Fresh Produce, from Sioux Falls, a marketing and PR firm that specializes in logo design, for $25,000.
Nichols said the company was chosen for its work with other universities, and it had designed the logo for Dakota State University.
In July 2020, the design work began.
Initially, the company created six concepts, and then arrived on campus in the fall to begin vetting it with a variety of people including students, faculty, and staff.
“A couple graphic design classes began working with them and giving them feedback,” she said. “Our faculty did the same. So it was pretty interactive in December and January.”
From there, the designs were whittled down to two ideas and finally one.
“I think the campus was excited about it because there was some much input into it as we moved forward,” Nichols said.
The logo was finalized in mid march.
“(By itself,) the logo isn’t going to bring students in. We have to do a much better and more comprehensive job in selling the university to students,” Nichols said. “But what the logos do … first of all they are the visual identity of that the university is.
If that is what a logo does, it really creates a first impression.
The brand identity from the new logo, “communicates in a non-verbal, visual way of what we are all about,” she said. “You definitely get a sense of place when you look at this logo because of the evergreen tree. It is easy to identify the Black Hills as the geographic location. It is beautiful and has lots of evergreen trees and natural beauty. And I think that comes through loud and clear.”
