SPEARFISH — The Black Hills State University Women in Science Group will hold its fourth annual Women in Science Conference at BHSU in Spearfish Wednesday.

Women in Science is a one-day workshop designed to provide middle school girls with engaging opportunities to learn about topics from the diverse fields of science, technology, engineering, and math. Attendees will be exposed to career fields including medicine, pharmacy, underground science, chemistry, biology, math, physics, engineering, physical therapy, geology, hydrology, biotechnology, mining, and computer science.

