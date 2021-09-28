BHSU to host community update on Higher Education Task Force work

SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University will host an outreach session in which the South Dakota Board of Regents will provide an overview on the work of a higher education task force that has been meeting for the past year. The session will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Joy Krautschun Alumni/Foundation Welcome Center located at 1351 St. Joe St. in Spearfish.
This session will update community members and local legislators about the Senate Bill 55 Task Force process and recommendations. The task force will issue its final report Monday, Nov. 15. Dr. Brian Maher, executive director of the South Dakota Board of Regents, renents staff and BHSU President Laurie S. Nichols will be available at the event to answers questions from the public.
The task force takes its name from a bill approved by the 2020 South Dakota Legislature, which directed the Board of Regents to create a task force to study the operations and functions of higher education institutions under the regents’ control.
Nichols encourages the public to attend and participate in the discussion, “The SB55 Task Force has been reviewing South Dakota’s investment in our public university system. It is important for our community to be informed of the task force’s findings and how they will be used to set the course for BHSU and the other public universities in the years to come.”
An additional session will be held Tuesday, Oct. 5 at 7 p.m. in the SD Mines Classroom Building Room 204 in Rapid City.
