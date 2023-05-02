SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University (BHSU) will recognize more than 330 graduates during the 185th Commencement Ceremony, taking place inside the Donald E. Young Center Saturday at 10 a.m.
Degrees to be awarded include 40 master’s degrees, 264 bachelor’s degrees, and 32 associate’s degrees.
The Charge to the Graduates will be given by Justin Varland, Class of 2002 graduate, and business advisor to Apple Inc.; Jeff Partridge, secretary of the South Dakota Board of Regents, will provide greetings; and Steve Meeker, vice president for University Advancement at BHSU, will welcome graduates to the BHSU Alumni Association.
“Black Hills State University often feels like a big family. Thus, commencement is a bittersweet time for us. While we are so happy for our graduates as they achieve a big milestone in their lives, it is sad for us to say goodbye,” said BHSU President Laurie S. Nichols. “After Commencement, we will launch more that 330 students from our campus into the world with a diploma in hand. We wish them the very best as they pursue their career dreams and start a new chapter in their lives.”
To view a livestream of the event, or for more details about the Saturday Commencement Ceremony, visit BHSU.edu/Commencement. Also on this webpage, all are invited to submit words of congratulations to May 2023 graduates.
