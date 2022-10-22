BHSU Theatre Department to perform ‘The Odd Couple’

The BHSU Theatre Department will be performing “The Odd Couple” Oct. 26-28. The cast includes, from the left: Mary Kozlova, Megan Brozik, Isabella Dietrich, Emma Euneau, and Megan Hilgemeier. Courtesy photo

SPEARFISH — The Black Hills State University Theatre Department announced their next production will be the female version of “The Odd Couple”.

Performances will be held in the Woodburn Black Box Theatre from Oct. 26-28 at 7:30p.m. At the door, the public can purchase tickets for $13, and BHSU students, faculty, and staff can receive them for free.

