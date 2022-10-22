BHSU Theatre Department to perform ‘The Odd Couple’

The BHSU Theatre Department will be performing “The Odd Couple” Oct. 26-28. The cast includes, from the left: Mary Kozlova, Megan Brozik, Isabella Dietrich, Emma Euneau, and Megan Hilgemeier. Courtesy photo
SPEARFISH — The Black Hills State University Theatre Department announced their next production will be the female version of “The Odd Couple”.
Performances will be held in the Woodburn Black Box Theatre from Oct. 26-28 at 7:30p.m. At the door, the public can purchase tickets for $13, and BHSU students, faculty, and staff can receive them for free.
Show Director Trinity Dietrich explained why “The Odd Couple” was chosen.
“I chose ‘The Odd Couple’ because it is a show that I have always found a lot of fun. When I was in high school, I got to go on a field trip to a local college and see the show. That’s where, I just, I fell in love with it.”
Written by Neil Simon, “The Odd Couple” premiered on Broadway in 1965. Simon later adapted the production into a female version in 1985.
The story follows Florence Unger and Olive Madison. Instead of the poker party that begins the original version, Ms. Madison has invited the girls over for an evening of Trivial Pursuit. The two Constanzuela brothers have replaced the Pidgeon sisters as well, but the hilarity remains the same.
Dietrich said part of her reason for selecting this script was because it was relatable to a wide audience.
“We have all had friends we care about go through hardships,” Dietrich said, “This show takes the good and the bad, and looks at both using comedy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.