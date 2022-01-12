BHSU takes first steps towards new future

SPEARFISH — As the spring semester begins at Black Hills State University (BHSU), campus officials have started reaching out to students, faculty, and the community to gather information about its strategic plan for the next five years.
“The last strategic plan was done, I believe five years ago, and it was a five year plan. 2022 will be the end of that plan, so it’s about looking forward, and what we know coming through COVID, (is) that how we do business and how our organizational look at planning is a little bit different,” said Kristi Wagner, president and CEO of the Rushmore Center for Civic Leadership, a business consulting firm from Whitewood, which was hired to assemble the new plan.
Wagner led a series of listening sessions this week, with students, faculty, and staff of BHSU, as well as the community at large, to zero in on the issues the university need to address in the coming years.
Wagner focused the groups on one main question, “How might BHSU step into a collaborative and focused future through, growth, change, and innovative approaches to meet out current and future needs?”
“In February we will be doing some virtual sessions, and we’ll be reaching out, again, to the students, the faculty/staff, the community, but also the alumni,” she added.
Wagner recruited members of the BHSU staff to be on the design team for the plan, which she described as the “boots on the ground,” who will observe the campus culture with a specific eye towards the issues brought up in the listening sessions. The design team will report back to the leadership team to help identify what type of changes need to be made to meet BHSU’s future needs. From there, a strategy team will prioritize those changes to come up with a first draft of the new plan.
“We will be done with the organizational plan by the end of June,” Wagner said. “The hope then is, once we know that overarching plan, to go into the … different areas of the university and do a deeper dive … (and) doing strategy work in those areas that will then meet the objective of the overall plan.”
Some of the major issues that were discussed at the first session Tuesday were, zeroing in on a specialty subject, or industry of study for BHSU to excel at promoting; better communication and being more active in the community, and promoting a more community minded image; providing a higher education environment that promotes academic success for all students regardless of there scholastic entry level; and recruiting and retaining both students and faculty.
For more information about the strategic planning process, or to learn more about participating in future listening sessions, contact Wagner by calling (605) 645-8788, or emailing kristi_wagner@rushmore.com.
