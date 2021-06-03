SPEARFISH — As part of a scholarship program started by Dr. James Hess at Black Hills State University, two psychology majors are working this summer to build sustainable legacy projects meant to bring the community together for years to come.
Fallon Budmayr is starting a buddy program to show high school students they may have more in common with each other than they thought on the surface.
“I’m going to create a website … and you’ll enter your information … What your favorite color is, what your favorite snack is, what you like to do in the summer, just a little bit about you,” Budmayr explained. “And then we’re going to pair people together, and then that’s going to be your buddy.”
Starting with a back to school event in August, Budmayr hopes to plan a series of gatherings for the buddies to meet up and interact with one another, and other sets of buddies throughout the school year. Budmayr said she wants to gear the program to middle and high school students at first with a particular focus on pairing students copping intellectual impairments with neurotypical students.
“Especially with COVID, most individuals with an intellectual disability are in their special education classrooms, so they’re not seeing anyone other than the folks that are in that room with them,” she said. “So the main push for the back to school event would be showing that, ‘even though we’re in different classrooms, we can all be doing things together.’”
Budmayr said her time working with Special Olympics has inspired her to focus on folks with intellectual impairment, but her program is by no means limited to that particular group.
“It’s not just people with intellectual disabilities,” she said. “There are so many students out there who don’t have very many friends, or maybe, ‘she has pink hair so we don’t like her,’ it’s inclusion for everybody.”
Budmayr said she’d love to see her buddy program grow and become a world-wide phenomenon, but for the time being is looking forward to seeing its impact on the community, after all who couldn’t use a buddy these days?
“I could use a buddy,” she said with a laugh. “I would love to do something and have coffee with someone every week. Or come to an event and see everybody with their buddies – and boom – then I have 10 more buddies.”
Community mural
Taylor Lage is another psychology major at BHSU with a big dream for community involvement with her project – a community mural actually designed and created by community members.
“This mural not only involves people so that we don’t feel so separated and isolated, but also includes every individual in the Spearfish community so there’s a sense of inclusion in that aspect,” Lage explained.
Lage said she plans to set up a booth near the Matthews Opera House during Downtown Friday Nights this summer and provide basic paint sets and 2X2 inch canvases for individuals to paint with a message of what the Spearfish community means to them, what Spearfish represents, or a positive affirmation.
“Just putting that idea of what they think and feel onto a canvas so that people can physically see what they want to express,” she said.
Once collected, those 2X2 inch canvases will be assembled into a mosaic mural spelling out the word “SPEArFiSH” that will be hung in the second floor running and walking area at the Spearfish Recreation and Aquatics Center.
Lage said she’s already planed an expansion to her mural project with a similar framework. She will go out into the community to meet folks that aren’t able to attend the Downtown Friday Nights such as members at the Northern Hills Training Center and the troubled youth.
“We’re saying that you still matter and we are going out of our way to include you in this community mural because you are still part of a community no matter who you are,” she said.
Those canvases collected will be assembled into a second mosaic spelling out “YOU MATTER.”
Lage estimates that she will need approximately 100, 2X2 canvases per letter with each mural measuring around two feet tall and eight feet wide.
“So that is about 900 to 1,000, 2X2 canvases for each mural,” she said.
Lage said she’d love to see more murals like these be added to the walls and hallways of city owned buildings as they showcase snapshot interpretations of the Spearfish community at large, but what she’s most excited about is the prospect of the legacy each community member will have the opportunity to engage with through the project.
“At Downtown Friday Nights a child could come down… having their parent assist them in creating this painting and they can come back when they’re a sophomore, a junior in high school maybe even about to graduate and they can see that their artwork and their expression has been seen and supported by the community,” she said.
