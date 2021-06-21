BHSU’s Courtney Peters Reserve National Champ at CNFR

CASPER, Wyo. — Black Hills State University breakaway roper Courtney Peters emerged as the reserve national champion from the College National Finals Rodeo that ended Saturday night in Casper, Wyo.
Peters completed four go-rounds in a total time of 11.3 seconds for her runner-up spot. That included a time of 3.2 seconds in the short go-round.
Black Hills State head coach Glen Lammers said Peters led in the average when she entered the arena in the short go-round.
“You can’t control what the other competitors do,” Lammers said. “You just do your best, and that’s easier said than done. That’s what she did; we’re very proud of her.”
Peters was one of three Yellow Jackets to earn top-12 status in their respective events.
Collin Palmer finished fourth in tie down roping average. He finished four go-rounds in a total time of 49.1 seconds, including 13.3 seconds in the short go.
Emilee Pauley earned 11th place in barrel racing average. A total time of 62.56 seconds on four go-rounds included 19.14 seconds in the short go.
Black Hills State finished eighth in the women’s division at 205 points. Montana State placed first at 590 points, with Southwestern Oklahoma State second at 432.5.
The Yellow Jacket men scored 125 points for 30th place. Clarendon College was first with 890 points, followed by Panola College at 790 points.
“It went really well,” Lammers said. “Starting with Collin (Palmer) and Courtney (Peters), they really kept their mind in the middle and stayed really focused all week. It didn’t change tonight.”
Lammers said keeping composed on Saturday night posed a real test, with 7,000 in attendance. “To be able to stay in the moment, and nt worry about the things you can’t control, is the most important part of being successful at the highest level,” he added.
Spearfish native Rickie Engesser captured 11th place in goat tying average. The Tarleton State representative completed four go-rounds in a total time of 34.2 seconds. That included a 14.2-second time in the short go.
The top four in each event, plus other Black Hills State performances, follow. Only those events with Black Hills State representation are listed.
Visit the College National Finals Rodeo website for full results.
BREAKAWAY ROPING
1 Zoie Bedke (Idaho State) 10.3 seconds on four go-rounds
2 Courtney Peters (Black Hills State) 11.3 on four
3 Catherine Clayton (Cochise College) 13.7 on four
4 Brianna Williams (Chadron State) 17.9 on four
30 Tayle Brink (Black Hills State) 15.1 on two
GOAT TYING
1 Jill Donnelly (Cochise College) 26.4 seconds on four go-rounds
2 Sheyenne Anderson (Missouri Valley College) 26.6 on four
3 Maddee Doerr (Cochise College) 27.5 on four
4 Kodey Hoss (Weatherford College) 27.6 on four
16 (tie) Tayle Brink (Black Hills State) 21.8 on four
BARREL RACING
1 Tayla Moeykens (Montana State) 56.84 seconds on four go-rounds
2 Jaylie Matthews (East Mississippi Community College) 57.13 on four
3 Abby Hepper (Southwest Oklahoma State) 57.16 on four
4 Shai McDonald (Montana State) 57.29 on four
11 Emilee Pauley (Black Hills State) 62.56 on four
15 Taylor Hanson (Black Hills State) 43.87 on three
TIE DOWN ROPING
1 Macon Murphy (Panola College) 39.1 seconds on four go-rounds
2 Caleb Berquist (Montana State) 44.3 on four
3 Connor Atkinson (Wharton County Junior College) 47.6 on four
4 Collin Palmer (Black Hills State) 49.1 on four
TEAM ROPING
1 Carson Johnson (Casper) and Kellan Johnson (Casper) 26.7 seconds on four go-rounds
2 JC Yeahquo (Western Oklahoma State) and LJ Yeahquo (Western Oklahoma State) 27.7 on four
3 Will Eddleman (Cisco College) and Garrett Jacobs (Sul Ross State) 46.4 on four
4 Ethan Griffin (Oklahoma State) and Blayne Horne (Western Oklahoma State) 24.7 on four
28 Chandler Comfort (Black Hills State) and Judd Grover (South Dakota State University) 6.5 on one
43 Tanner Fite (Black Hills State) and Colton Carlson (South Dakota State) no time on three
