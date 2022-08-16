BHSU receives $10 million more from National Science Foundation

SPEARFISH — The National Science Foundation has awarded an additional nearly $10 million to build on the collaborative efforts of an existing partnership as part of an NSF-wide effort to address diversity, inclusion and participation challenges in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) at a national scale, a venture in which Dr. Ben Sayler of Black Hills State University has played an integral role.

The NSF award, titled, NSF INCLUDES Cultivating Indigenous Research Communities for Leadership in Education and STEM (CIRCLES) Alliance, will enhance preparation, increase participation, and ensure the inclusion of individuals from historically underrepresented groups in STEM careers.

