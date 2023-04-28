Pioneer staff reports
SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University (BHSU) President Dr. Laurie Nichols announced her retirement from higher education Thursday.
Nichols was hired as the interim president beginning July 1, 2019 and served in the capacity while a national search for the university’s next president was conducted.
“I am delighted to be returning to South Dakota to join the leadership team, faculty, staff, and students at Black Hills State University for the next year,” Nichols told the Pioneer at that time. “I also look forward to returning to the Black Hills, the same region where I started my career as a high school teacher in Hill City some four decades ago.”
She ultimately threw her name in the hat and was selected as the permanent president in December 2019.
A native of Colman, S.D., Nichols received her undergraduate degree in home economics education from South Dakota State University. She holds a master’s degree in vocational and adult education from Colorado State University and a doctorate in family and consumer sciences education/family studies from Ohio State University.
Nichols was a student teacher at Douglas High School in the fall semester before her college graduation. She graduated that December and landed the long-term substitute position in the spring.
Her first full-time teaching position was in Hill City. She taught in several states before becoming the dean of family and consumer sciences at South Dakota State University in 1994 until 2009. She held that position and was named in 2008 as interim president of at Northern State University, and then as provost and vice president for academic affairs at South Dakota State University from 2009 to 2016.
From 2016 to 2019, she was the president at the University of Wyoming.
“Dr. Laurie Nichols is a true asset to higher education, and we are grateful for all the years of service she dedicated to South Dakota,” said Board of Regents President Tim Rave. “She has built an amazing foundation at Black Hills State University, which will benefit the campus for years to come.”
During her four years with BHSU, Nichols helped create the West River Health Science Center in Rapid City, and expand Black Hills State University - Rapid City. Nichols helped solidify partnerships with Ellsworth Air Force Base in Ellsworth, bringing degree programs to active military and their families. She also strengthened the academic relationship with Crazy Horse and American Indian University of North America.
“Leading Black Hills State University has been a wonderful experience. I am so thankful for the path that led me there and the team we’ve built,” said Nichols. “I am confident in the vision and future of BHSU and feel that the university is strong and well-posed for the next leadership.”
Nichols will remain in her position while a search for the next president commences this fall.
