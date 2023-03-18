EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Black Hills State University is ready for its second straight appearance at the NCAA Division II Elite Eight men’s basketball tournament.

“Hopefully after the season I’ll have more time to reflect, but this is something you don’t take for granted. To be one of the eight teams, of all the Division II teams which is around 300, to be one of eight teams left at the end of the year, what a special accomplishment,” said Ryan Thompson, the Yellow Jackets head coach. “I want our guys, in our mindset, go win this thing. That’s really where our focus has been all year, so I think it is really important that we stay hungry, and we are far from satisfied right now.”

