Black Hills State’s men’s basketball team and coaches pose with the South Central Region trophy after defeating West Texas A&M 68-67 Tuesday night, in Canyon Texas. Photo courtesy of Riley Baker, BHSU Sports Information
EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Black Hills State University is ready for its second straight appearance at the NCAA Division II Elite Eight men’s basketball tournament.
“Hopefully after the season I’ll have more time to reflect, but this is something you don’t take for granted. To be one of the eight teams, of all the Division II teams which is around 300, to be one of eight teams left at the end of the year, what a special accomplishment,” said Ryan Thompson, the Yellow Jackets head coach. “I want our guys, in our mindset, go win this thing. That’s really where our focus has been all year, so I think it is really important that we stay hungry, and we are far from satisfied right now.”
The Yellow Jackets are 28-5 on the season and bring the No. 3 seed into their first-round game set for 11 a.m. Tuesday, against sixth-seeded Minnesota-Duluth, in Evansville, Ind.
Whoever wins that game will face the winner of the game between second-seeded West Liberty and the number 7 seed New Haven. That Final Four contest is set for Thursday, March 23, at a time to be announced.
Black Hills State reached the Elite Eight by winning the South Central Regional tournament championship by defeating West Texas A&M 68-67, Tuesday night, in Canyon, Texas.
“We are really excited for our student athletes. I thought they played with a great amount of passion all three games down in West Texas, and I thought we defended as well as we have all year. We made it difficult on all three teams to get high quality looks. We were locked into a game plan. We had great intensity, and I thought we really battled on the defensive glass,” Thompson said. “In the West Texas game in the championship, it was just a special atmosphere, a great crowd that was into it. It was just a high level Division II basketball game with two really good teams going back and forth, and thankfully our guys were able to make just enough plays to come out one play ahead.”
The Yellow Jackets are averaging 81 points per game this season while allowing an average of 67.5 points. They shoot 50.1% from the field, and opponents shoot at a 40.1% clip.
Black Hills State is out rebounding opponents by an average per-game margin of 37.5 to 33.3.
Joel Scott averages 22.8 points per game to lead the Yellow Jackets in scoring. Matthew Ragsdale is next at 13.3 points per game, with PJ Hayes (11.0) rounding out the top three.
Rebounding averages find Scott leading the way at 9.6 per game. Hayes is averaging 4.8 rebounds per game, and Sindou Cisse pulls down 4.2 rebounds per outing.
Minnesota-Duluth brings a 26-9 record to Evansville. The Bulldogs toppled Southern Nazarene 62-52 to win the Central Regional title.
Thompson said he is starting to get familiar with Minnesota-Duluth.
“I’m just starting to get familiar with them. They have a lot of veteran players that have been in their program for a while. They have great size in the backcourt. Their guards are pretty long,” said Thompson. “Then they have a kid in Drew Blair, who can really score it. He’s averaging over 20 points per game, and he’s hit 90 three’s on the season.”
Blair leads Minnesota-Duluth in scoring averaging at 20.1 points per game. Charlie Katona is next at 12.3 points per game.
Katona leads the Bulldogs in rebounding at 6.1 per game. Joshua Brown is next at 5.7.
Minnesota-Duluth is averaging 79.8 points per game, and opponents average 71.8. The Bulldogs are outrebounding opponents by an average margin of 36.1 to 32.4.
Nova Southeastern brings the top seed into this tournament. The Florida squad squares off against eighth-seeded Missouri-St. Louis on Tuesday afternoon.
Tuesday’s final game pits fourth-seeded Cal State-San Bernardino going up against number 5 seed Lincoln Memorial.
The tournament schedule follows. Times are Mountain Standard.
Tuesday’s Elite 8 matchups
Game 1: Black Hills State (#3 seed) vs. Minnesota-Duluth (#6 seed), 11 a.m.
Game 2: West Liberty (#2 seed) vs. New Haven (#7 seed), 1:30 p.m.
Game 3: Nova Southeastern (#1 seed) vs. Missouri-St. Louis (#8 seed) 5 p.m.
Game 4: Cal State-San Bernardino (#4 seed) vs. Lincoln Memorial (#5 seed), 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 23,
Final Four
Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner
Saturday, March 25, Championship Game
Game 7: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner
BHSU team notes:
• As a program, the Yellow Jackets are 7-1 all time in NCAA Tournament play.
• Joel Scott and Matthew Ragsdale have combined for 1,190 points so far this season, giving them the most combined points by a pair of NCAA teammates who were also high school teammates, surpassing 1,047 scored by Dick and Tom Van Arsdale at Indiana in the 1963-64 season.
• Scott now sits at 978 rebounds for his career, 22 shy of 1,000.
• Statistically, BHSU is top-10 in the nation in four different categories, including
• Second in the NCAA Division II in three-point percentage defense (29.1), third in defensive rebounds per game (31.0), and 10th in field goal percentage (50.0) and scoring margin (13.8).
