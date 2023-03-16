CANYON, Texas — Black Hills State University has advanced to next week’s NCAA Division II Elite Eight men’s basketball tournament by the slimmest of margins.
A potential game-winning basket by West Texas A&M was ruled to have been scored a split second after the final buzzer Tuesday night. That enabled the Yellow Jackets to escape with a 68-67 victory and win the South Central Regional tournament title for the second straight season.
“Thankfully for us, we made just enough plays to get it done,” Black Hills State head coach Ryan Thompson said. He noted the Yellow Jackets (28-5) committed only six turnovers in the second half as opposed to 12 during the first 20 minutes.
PJ Hayes’ three-point field goal gave Black Hills State a 7-0 lead. West Texas A&M responded with a 12-0 run, with Ryland Holt’s three-point field goal making the score 12-7.
Joel Scott completed a three-point play as the Yellow Jackets edged ahead 19-16. Hayes’ three-point field goal allowed Black Hills State to forge a 24-24 tie.
A free throw by Scott lifted the Yellow Jackets to a 32-32 tie, ending a first half that featured seven ties and seven lead changes.
The Yellow Jackets opened the second half on a 10-5 run. Caelin Hearne connected from inside as Black Hills State went ahead 42-37.
Scott’s three-point play kept Black Hills State ahead 42-37. Matthew Ragsdale netted two free throws as the Yellow Jackets went up 61-60.
Black Hills State forged a 67-67 tie on Scott’s basket with 56 seconds left.
The Yellow Jackets grabbed a defensive rebound with 32 seconds remaining and called a time out with 10.4 seconds left.
Scott was fouled inside with 3.9 seconds to go. He made the second of two free throws as the Yellow Jackets edged ahead 68-67, and then called time out.
After missing the first free throw, Scott said, he simply needed to step back and relax for just a bit. He reminded himself he has done this many times.
“Our guys executed it to perfection,” Thompson said of the play where Scott made the free throw. “We got the ball to where we wanted it to go to.”
West Texas had to go the length of the floor when play resumed. Damion Thornton drove upcourt and connected on a right-side jump shot very near the buzzer for what looked like the game-winning basket.
The three referees viewed the monitor and deliberated for a few minutes before ruling that the shot was released just after the buzzer. That nullified the basket and gave Black Hills State the win.
Scott collected 25 points for the Yellow Jackets and earned the tournament’s Most Valuable Player award. Hayes added 14 points, including four three-point field goals, in securing an all-tournament selection.
West Texas A&M received 29 points from Thornton, who also added four three-point field goals.
Larry Wise chipped in with 19 points.
“They really made it difficult for us to get to anything offensively with their ball pressure and how athletic they were,” Thompson said in describing West Texas A&M.
“They were really fighting around trying to dig in whenever I had the ball,” Scott said in describing the West Texas A&M defense. “They did a pretty good job at it.”
Hayes said his teammates had a lot of faith in him. “Most of my shots actually come from my teammates,” he added.
Thompson praised Sindou Cisse, Hearne, Scott, and Hayes for their contributions.
“We’re extremely proud of our team and thankful to be moving on here to the Elite Eight again,” Thompson said.
Hayes said it means a lot to get a win against a good team.
“It was just a mind-blowing experience last year,” Hayes said of last season’s trip to the Elite Eight. “To do it again: I’m at a loss for words.”
Black Hills State scoring: Joel Scott 25, PJ Hayes 14, Sindou Cisse 7, Caelin Hearne 6, Matthew Ragsdale 6, Ryker Cisarik 6, Jaeton Hackley 4. Totals 25 field goals, 13 of 17 from the free throw line, 68 points.
West Texas A&M scoring: Damion Thornton 29, Larry Wise 19, Ryland Holt 6, Julius Brown 4, Zach Toussaint 4, Addison Wallace 3, Ahamed Mohammed 2. Totals 22 field goals, 14 of 17 from the free throw line, 67 points.
Field goal percentages: Black Hills State 55 (25-45), West Texas A&M 35 (22-62)
Three-point field goals: Black Hills State 5 (Hayes 4, Scott 1), West Texas A&M 9 (Thornton 4, Wise 2, Holt 2, Wallace 1)
Rebounds: Black Hills State 35 (Scott 14), West Texas A&M 27 (Thornton 6)
Turnovers: Black Hills State 18, West Texas A&M 5
Total fouls: Black Hills State 15, West Texas A&M 19
This year’s Elite 8 tournament is set for March 21 through March 25, in Evansville, Indiana.
