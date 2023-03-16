CANYON, Texas — Black Hills State University has advanced to next week’s NCAA Division II Elite Eight men’s basketball tournament by the slimmest of margins.

A potential game-winning basket by West Texas A&M was ruled to have been scored a split second after the final buzzer Tuesday night. That enabled the Yellow Jackets to escape with a 68-67 victory and win the South Central Regional tournament title for the second straight season.

