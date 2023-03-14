CANYON, Texas — The fourth time was the charm as Black Hills State defeated Fort Lewis 81-66 in the semi-finals in the NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Tournament South Central Region Sunday night, in Canyon Texas.
Fort Lewis had defeated the Yellow Jackets in their three previous meetings this season.
“I’m just extremely proud of our guys. I thought we played exceptionally well. Fort Lewis is a great team. They’re well coached. They have a ton of talent. They are playing with a tremendous amount of confidence,” said Ryan Thompson, the Yellow Jackets head coach. ”They have caused us trouble throughout the year. We lost to them three times, so for us to get over that hump tonight in the NCAA Tournament it took a lot of guts.
“I thought out defensive effort, our overall toughness was special, and I’m looking forward to competing with these guys on Tuesday night, because we’ve got some tough guys. They are playing on a mission, and I’m really proud of our group,” Thompson said.
PJ Hayes, Joel Scott, and Sindou Cisse helped Black Hills State jump out to an early 8-4 lead, three minutes into the game.
Two, 3-pointers by Ragsdale, and a layup by Scott kept the Yellow Jackets on top 16-7 with under 15 minutes left the in the first half.
Ryker Cisarik scored back-to-back field goals, Cisse made a field goal and a free throw, and Jaeton Hackley scored as Black Hills State maintained a 25-17 lead at the midway mark of the first half.
The Yellow Jackets would lead 40-32 at the half.
In the second half Fort Lewis got no closer than seven points, as Black Hills State cruised to the win, 81-66.
Scott led Black Hills State in scoring with 23 points and 19 rebounds.
“We just stuck to our game plan. We let the game come to us. We knew it was going to be a battle. It has been every time we played them this year, so we just knew we had to battle and stick to the game plan coach gave us, we’d have a good chance winning the game,” Scott said.
Sindou Cisse added 13 points, but it was his defensive effort against Fort Lewis’ top scorer Akuel Kot that helped the Yellow Jackets secure the win.
Kot scored 32 points in the Skyhawks 83-78 win over Black Hills State March 3 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.
This time Cisse held Kot to 4-0f-10 shooting from the field and just 14 points.
“I watched a lot of film. I probably watched that last game (against Fort Lewis) four or five times to make sure I had all the little details down,” said Cisse, in a press conference after the game. “Then my team was there to always help, so I knew they were going to be there for me. I just had a lot of confidence guarding him today.”
Ragsdale and Hackley chipped in 13 points each, and Hayes added 10 points for Black Hills State, who improved to 27-5 on the season.
As a program, the Yellow Jackets are 6-1 all time in NCAA Tournament play.
With 19 rebounds, Scott now sits at 964 rebounds for his career, 36 shy of 1,000.
Scott and Ragsdale have combined for 1,159 points so far this season, giving them the most combined points by a pair of NCAA teammates who were also high school teammates, surpassing 1,047 scored by Dick and Tom Van Arsdale at Indiana in the 1963-64 season.
No. 6 Black Hills State will face No. 1 West Texas A&M Tuesday night in the South Central Regional Finals, with the winner advancing to the Elite 8.
Tip off is set for 6 p.m. The game will be available via the Lone Star Conference Digital Network.
After creating an account on the LSC service, the stream will be available for free access.
