SPEARFISH — For a decade now the rumble of motorcycles leaving Black Hills State University on the Tuesday of Rally Week meant one thing – more money for student veterans.
BHSU hosted its 10th annual Jacket Ride welcoming 73 riders to the scholarship fundraiser event.
Thus far, 45 student veterans have received a total of $28,750 in scholarships raised from the ride. The total from this year’s ride has not been finalized yet.
This is all about the vets, and a small way for Black Hills State to show our appreciation to our students who had prior military service,” Steve Meeker, vice president for University Advancement, said Tuesday morning.
“Our country is very good, in recent years, for recognizing our veterans and thanking them for what they did. Black Hills State University wanted to do something as well to show our appreciation,” Meeker said.
Meeker said between 75-80 people typically take part in the ride, although it has been as few as 46, in 2020, and as many as 106 in 2019.
Meeker thanked Dennis Kirk, the title sponsor, who has contributed over $33,000 to the veteran scholarship program over the years. He also the Black Hills Pioneer for its contributions to the ride over the past decade.
