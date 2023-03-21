Scrubs Camp is a way for students of South Dakota to learn about the many opportunities the health care field offers, and get them interested in a potential future in the field. Pioneer photo by Sidnee Short
Scrubs Camp is a way for students of South Dakota to learn about the many opportunities the health care field offers, and get them interested in a potential future in the field. Pioneer photo by Sidnee Short
SPEARFISH — The health care field is vast and expansive, providing jobs that many people don’t even know exist. At Scrubs Camp, high school students across South Dakota are able to take a look inside the health care field, and learn about the numerous careers available to them.
Friday, students from around the Northern Hills and Rapid City areas, came to Black Hills State University (BHSU), to participate in interactive activities related to health care at the 14th annual Scrubs Camp.
Academic Coordinator for West River Health Science Center, Samantha Smith, has been the conductor of Scrubs Camp at BHSU for the last two years, spending the entire school year coordinating the camp for high school students across the region.
“Scrubs Camp is sponsored by a grant from the South Dakota Department of Health, and so, they have Scrubs Camp’s all over South Dakota.” Smith said.
In total, there are 18 camps located across the entire state. Each camp is held once a year.
“It is meant to be kind of regional, that way the students can go to something in their area, and then also, theoretically they would see jobs and educational opportunities in their area.” Smith said.
At BHSU, the camp is split up into five groups this year, and had multiple classrooms dedicated to separate subjects including natural sciences, nursing, lab analysis, health education, and health sciences.
“In this room over here, they’re doing the lab where you swab you cheek and then you can extract your DNA, and then they actually have little necklaces they can put it in.” Smith said.
The camp included professionals and student volunteers from BHSU, South Dakota State University (SDSU), University of South Dakota, Monument Health, and West River Area Health.
Every year, Smith said they start the day off with a presentation from a professional in a health care field that needs increased employment. This year, the focus was mental health.
This year’s presenter was Amanda Makley, site director for the Spearfish Behavior Management Systems office. Makley receive her bachelor’s degree from BHSU, and her master’s degree from SDSU.
Smith said the main objective of the camp is to get students interested in the health careers offered in South Dakota, so the state can recruit and retain employees in the medical field. So, it’s important that they’re introduced to an area of expertise that’s lacking a labor force.
This year, 43 high school students attended from 11 different schools in the area.
“It’s spring break, so really nice of all the speakers and everyone to be here. Even the students, some of the students are on break, so they’re coming on their day off.” Smith said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.