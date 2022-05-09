SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University honored 330 graduates at the 183rd commencement ceremony Saturday at Donald E. Young Center.
Awarded were 51 master’s degrees, 257 bachelor’s degrees, and 23 associate’s degrees.
“Congratulations graduates. Your day has arrived,” said BHSU President, Dr. Laurie Nichols. “Today you become a college graduate where you join about one-third of all adults in the United States who hold bachelor’s degrees or higher. Your degree will open doors that, quite frankly, you can’t even imagine today. It certainly did for me, and I am so excited for your future and all the possibilities that you will realize.”
She said that becoming a college graduate is a distinction our society holds high as it values education.
Evidence suggests college graduates are highly employable, volunteer, provide community leadership, and philanthropic contributions, she said.
“Graduation says, ‘woo-hoo, we’re done,’ … commencement, on the other hand, signifies the starting gate, the beginning of a new life. It says you are transitioning from the past to the future,” Nichols said. “Both are appropriate and both terms are very meaningful. I will leave you with my congratulations on your commencement, on your beginning.”
South Dakota Artist Laureate Dale Lamphere was awarded honorary doctorate of humane letters.
He thanked the university for the honor.
“And to the graduates, I acknowledge and respect the achievement each of you has reached. When I was your age, I never thought I would be standing here today, just like you cannot imagine where you will be 50 years from now,” Lamphere said. “Because I am nearing the close of my career, and you, the beginning of yours, that degree that you are receiving today is even more important than the one just given to me.”
He offered words of advice.
“If it’s in your area of interest, training or talents, always say ‘yes.’ You will grow with each challenge. No matter how menial the task may seem, do your best because it does lead to the next opportunity,” he said “Other than that, believe in yourself and work hard. When it seems overwhelming, think of The Hive (his sculpture installed in the roundabout at Jackson Boulevard and Ames Street) and what it represents: the power of collective effort. Few great achievements are accomplished alone. This world is just waiting for your contribution, so be bold. And most of all, remember you are now the living expression of all of your ancestors. You uniquely process the voice and genetic energy that they have given you, so honor them with your efforts.”
Dr. Colin Garnett was named Distinguished Faculty member, and three graduates, Tanner Kettwig, Peter Schack, and Marlon Solaas, took their commissioning oaths and are now second lieutenants in the Army.
Cherrie Davis, Class of 1993, presented the charge to the graduates.
“You are tech savvy. You are business ready. And you are most definitely the most social conscious class that this university has ever produced,” Davis said. “So for you, that means you are so much better than my class was or any class before mine. So congratulations. You have absolutely earned the privilege of your power. And that is the power of your perspective, the power of your courage, and the power of your voice.”
She told the graduates of a time, when she was a lieutenant colonel in the Army in Iraq, with no prior training, she was allowed to take control of a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter.
At first, her piloting took the aircraft up and down making her sick.
“After 30 minutes we were good. My hands start to steady out, my nerves, my brain steadied out. I was good I leaned into it,” she said. “So when we landed, yes I landed it and it was a little bumpy but we landed, I thought to myself oh my God that’s going to be an awesome story to tell later in life. Because I touched the buttons … I took the aircraft up we were in the air for 30 minutes.
“… So now imagine, if somebody hands you the controls to a UH 60 and tells you to fly. Just think about that. And you have no knowledge of what to do. You’re going to be scared. I was scared …,” she said. “You’re going to feel that way when you leave here. That’s OK. It’s absolutely OK. Because if things look so familiar to you, that means you really didn’t leave here. You were still walking around in your old shoes. And there’s a whole new pair of boots outside those doors that you need to step into to make this world better.”
