By Amanda Wolterstorff
Black Hills Pioneer
SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University honored 162 graduates at its 184th commencement ceremony Saturday.
Laurie Nichols, president of BHSU, welcomed the graduates and their families and honored each of the students and the faculty that helped them along the way.
“Congratulations, graduates. Your day has arrived,” said Nichols, “Today, you become a graduate, where you join about one-third of all adults in the United States who have a bachelor’s degree or more. Your degree will open doors that, quite frankly you can’t even imagine today.”
“Becoming a college graduate is a distinction in our society that sets you apart from many others, and that distinction comes because our society values education,” Nichols continued. “Today, with a degree in hand, your ability to make our world a better place becomes much greater.”
Nichols explained the difference between the words “graduation” and “commencement.”
“’Graduation’ says, ‘Woohoo, you’re done,’ and ‘commencement’ signifies a starting date, the beginning of a new life. It says that you are transitioning from the past to the future,” she said. “Commencement celebrates that the best part of your life is ahead of you. Both terms are most appropriate today, and both are very meaningful, but today I choose to leave you with my congratulations on your commencement, on your beginning. Your future is bright,” Nichols said.
Marissa Danforth, student senate president, delivered the charge to the graduates.
“I am from the Oneida nation,” Danforth said. “BHSU as an academic university understands its responsibility to recognize the history and the land on which we reside. We would like to acknowledge the land of the Oceti Sakowin that the university now lies on, and the significance that it holds for our neighboring tribal people.”
Danforth honored Jace Decory, Native American studies professor who recently passed away. Danforth explained the wisdom that Decory impressed upon her: family, kindness, and receiving the gift of goodwill.
“Our world needs more human kindness, understanding, and community unification,” Danforth said. “As graduates, that will be your charge — to go out into the world to demonstrate what we have learned from being here these past years. We have experienced kindness, we understand the importance of hard work, and we have practiced understanding.”
“Not only do I challenge you to be kind and humanistic, I encourage you to use your skills, strengths, and abilities to make this world better,” she added.
“We are fortunate to have faculty and staff who teach us great things every day. Think of what they have taught you and use the knowledge and experience you have gained to do good. Live your lives well, bring joy to others, never stop learning,” said Danforth. “So, congratulations graduates. I will leave you with one final thought today: we are all related.”
Nichols presented the students with their diplomas.
In total, there were 21 associate degrees, 127 bachelor degrees (five of which were honors program students), and nine master degrees.
BHSU graduate Kori Teasley received a bachelor’s degree in psychology with a minor in political science.
“In my future, I plan to get a masters in marriage and family therapy,” said Teasley. “I really liked Dr. (Alissa) Call. She’s so young and relatable, and she helped me learn a lot about various areas of psychology. The program prepared me well for my future.”
Tanielle Arneson, a fellow graduate, who received her bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in professional writing, shared a similar sentiment.
“I loved all my professors, and I loved the fact that most of the classes were small. There was a lot of opportunity for one-on-one time with the professors,” said Arneson. “My favorite class was Dr. Huse-Wika’s poetry class with all of my favorite classmates.”
“In the future, I’d like to find a job that I can use my writing degree with,” Arneson added.
