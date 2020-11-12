SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University held Veteran’s Day ceremony Wednesday in Spearfish, dedicating the new Veterans Park next to Humbert Hall, and the Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) building.
Fred Nelson, the American Legion state commander, spoke on the meaning of Veteran’s Day.
“We are gathered here today to honor the men and women who have served our nation, both in war, and in peace. Wherever they have served, our nation’s veterans have answered the call, to defend our freedom, and give their lives in line of our defense,” said Nelson. “As state commander of American Legion, representing nearly 19,000 American legion members in South Dakota, and the nearly 66,000 veterans in our state, I’m here today to honor our veterans, but also to thank Black Hills State University for the excellent relationship between the university, the military, and the veterans goes back decades.”
Nelson said during World War II, Black Hills State University, then known as Black Hills Teachers College, became a training ground for the U.S. Army Air Forces.
Nelson added, “It was the only university in the state of South Dakota, the only college to step forward and take care of that business, training pilots, and air cadets.”
Nelson said Nov. 11 is a special day across America.
“We have set aside Nov. 11 for our veterans, men and women, who exemplify patriotism, commitment, and service. Men and women who, with love and respect for this great country, offered themselves as shields for America to keep war from reaching our front door,” said Nelson. “Men and women who experienced trauma, endured pain, and witnessed the worst horrors of man so that we here in the United States can live and work in peace.”
On behalf of the South Dakota American Legion, Nelson presented Priscilla Romkema, provost/vice president for academic affairs at BHSU, with a plaque given to Black Hills State University “in recognition of sincere appreciation of their ongoing support of veterans, and the American Legion Department of South Dakota on this 11th Day of November 2020.”
Romeka also unveiled two hammocks at Veterans Park.
“That is an area we will refer to as Hammock Village. The hammock, will provide students, faculty, and staff a place to relax and rest,” Romkema said.
There was also a “bench dedication ceremony” for the family of the late Dr. Charles Schad, who was an Army veteran and professor at Black Hills State University.
Several members of Schad’s family were in attendance.
There was also a small ceremony/ribbon cutting with American Legion Commander Nelson and Romkema dedicating Veterans Park.
