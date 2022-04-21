BHSU exchange student explains how democracy works in Russia

SPEARFISH — The war taking place between Ukraine and Russia has shone a strange light on some Americans, and although the vast majority of people stand united in condemning the Russian president, several key members of our political system have been notably – and disturbingly – empathetic of Vladimir Putin’s actions.
Expressing a difference of opinion is nothing new in America. Civil discourse is a cornerstone to how we live and participate in our democratic republic. Even in times of intense strife, where it seems that the slightest disagreement can explode into a firestorm of name-calling and accusations, one thing all Americans seem to be able to agree on is the right to free speech.
In Russia, however, which has been constitutionally democratic since the fall of the Soviet Union in the early 90s, “free speech” has a different meaning.
“Constitutionally it’s allowed; to protest too. But right now everybody knows if you would go out, you will go to the prisons,” explained Daria Tsvetkova, a Russian exchange student attending Black Hills State University where she studies political science.
“I studied a lot about (the) American political system, and when I came here I was like, ‘wow, it really works,’ because you have public politics,” she added. “I’m kind of jealous that we don’t have this in Russia.”
Tsvetkova was born and raised in Moscow, the capital city of Russia. She is currently a sophomore at Lomonosov Moscow State University. The program, of which Tsvetkova is a part, sends Russian students to American universities for study in their fields, but the students themselves don’t know where they’ll end up when they apply.
“So I just open an email, and I figure out that it’s South Dakota. I never hear about this state before in my life,” she said. “The weather is so bipolar, one day I just get up, it’s sunny, next day it’s snowing, in April, that’s weird.”
Tsvetkova said she was overtaken by campus life when she first arrived to BHSU.
“I never saw, like, (a) basketball field, (or) football players. (It was) like, I was stuck in (an) American movie,” she said with a laugh.
Of course, Tsvetkova had her share of stereotypes about American culture when she first arrived. One that seemed to hold up is that Americans spend a lot of time engaging in frivolous entertainment.
“When I came here, everybody watch Netflix everyday, I was like, ‘oh my God,’ I never watched movies so much,” she said. “It’s like ‘Bread and Circuses’ in Rome.”
“Bread and Circuses” is a term used by political scientists; it refers to doctrine in ancient Rome of appeasing the general public by providing them with distractive basic desires such as decadent food, (bread) and entertainment (circuses), rather than through any actual progressive public service or policy-making.
One stereotype, Tsvetkova said she was pleasantly surprised to find untrue was that Americans always carry a disingenuous smile on their face to try to trick people into thinking everything is OK.
“That was a huge stereotype, that this smile is fake, because they smile 24/7, but as I notice, it’s just more positive atmosphere,” she said. “In post-Soviet countries we don’t have this mentality, it’s not that open as is in America.”
Tsvetkova said it was always her goal to come to America to study political science because in Russia, political science is more the study of political history with no comparison to modern day politics.
“Here, in political science classes we actually talk about politics, in Russia we just learn history events, reason, and try to analyze history,” she said.
Americans often take for granted just how much access we have to our political system. Last week, U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson, R- Pierre., came to Black Hills State University to have an open-ended talk with the students. Tsvetkova was one of them.
“It feels like (government is) super far from citizens, as in Russia, but it was surprising for me that he can just come to class and talk to us and answer our questions,” she said. “That was really cool.”
Frustrated by the lack of contemporary political study in Russia, Tsvetkova started scouring the internet seeking out more independent news sites in order to broaden her perspective. She said that’s what led her to want to study in America.
Being a political scientist in a country like Russia can be a tumultuous career choice, to say the least. But Tsvetkova said she hopes one day to able to use her education in her home country; however, she also has singing/songwriting aspirations that could take some of her time and focus.
“I still have my songs, and I try to release them soon, I think I will be able when I figure out with education and master’s degree. Right now (that) is my priority,” she said. “The only thing I know, I want to study and get a degree, because I like American education system and I find it really strong.”
When hostilities broke out between Russia and Ukraine in February, Tsvetkova said she was shocked, partially because all her life she was taught that violent conflicts don’t happen in civilized democratic systems.
“All Russians, all my friends, they were asleep when it happened, and I was awake (because of the time difference), and I couldn’t even share what I’m feeling right now,” she explained. “I had a big shock because it was like, it can’t be real in the 21st century, it cannot be real in Europe.”
Tsvetkova had to be careful about how she spoke of the “special operation,” as it is referred to in Russia, taking place in Ukraine. In March, Putin signed the “Fakes Law,” which criminalizes the spreading of “fake news” about the military actions taking place in Ukraine. Since the Russian government refuses to concede that it’s actions constitute an act of war, if Tsvetkova used words such as “war,” “invasion,” or even “annexation,” to describe what Russia is doing, she feared there might be repercussions to her family, or herself, when she returns in May.
“It’s also kind of nervous for me right now because I’m not sure about my future in Russia and what I can do as a political scientist, yeah, that’s kind of controversial right now,” she said.
Almost immediately after instituting the “Fakes Law,” Russia’s independent media disappeared, leaving only government sanctioned, state-approved media coverage throughout the country.
Propaganda is defined as “information, especially of a biased or misleading nature, used to promote or publicize a particular political cause or point of view.”
Here in America, we have two main political agencies, each with their own slight slant in the media (i.e. we know that if we want the Republican/conservative perspective, we turn to Fox News, and we know if we want the Democratic/liberal viewpoint, we would switch on CNN). The independent media, ideally, should fall somewhere in the middle, presenting both sides equally and empirically.
“Of course every country has (a) propaganda machine, I mean, it’s understandable … but at least Americans can protest and they will not be arrested. So at least they have this freedom,” Tsvetkova said.
With unilateral control over the messaging, and no independent media to be held accountable to, the Russian government, led by Putin, is free to follow whatever course it deems fit.
“We have one main political agenda right now, that is (the conflict in Ukraine is) just special operation, and it is happening for denazification of Ukraine… that (is what) our propaganda follows. So, when you support it, you’re fine because you just agree with the government’s actions. If you’re against it, and you say something in media right now in Russia, you can get in big trouble, you can get arrested,” Tsvetkova said. “What is happening right now, government does it, not people, they didn’t ask us.”
The sanctions imposed on Russia by President Biden and the rest of the NATO forces have started to yield results against the Russian oligarchs and mega rich, but Tsvetkova said she hears from her family back home about the effects they’re having on the Russian people as well.
“So, it means that because of Putin’s actions, children can die from cancer because they don’t (have access to treatments), I find it unfair,” she said.
She doesn’t have a better solution. Tsvetkova said she understands the tactic, but ultimately knows it won’t work to stop Putin. Although they are feeling the sting from his actions, Putin has created such an oppressive regime, that the people can’t do anything to stop him.
So how did the Russian people find themselves trapped in a situation where they don’t have a say in what the government does, or are not even allowed to publicly disagree with it? Doesn’t Russia claim to be a democracy?
When the Soviet Union was broken up and democracy began to spread throughout the Eastern European nations, Tsvetkova said that many political scientists in Russia say that those nations did not receive the support they needed from more established countries like the U.S. and other Western European nations as they tried to build a democratic system out of a shattered communistic one.
“The communist system was ruined, that is why it was hard to build the new democracy from this ruined place,” she said.
Without a solid foundation, the Russian people found the early days of their democracy uncertain and unstable.
From those unstable beginnings, and without the guidance of a political mentor country, the Russian government became a breeding ground for corruption and manipulation. Would-be rulers rose up within the system, while also undermining its virtues and using loopholes to consolidate power as a tactic to overthrow it entirely.
Tsvetkova said it was easy for people in Russian government, who opposed the shift to democracy, to point to those early days as proof that democracy doesn’t work in Russia.
“That’s why, current government, they start … blaming democracy, which is wrong because they tried to build it completely from a completely ruined post-communist country,” she said.
Tsvetkova talked about how Putin was elected in 2000, and after his term limit of eight years was up, he was replaced by Dmitry Medevdev.
Many outside political observers and people within Russia believe Putin was still calling the shots during Medevdev’s presidency as acting prime minister.
From 2008-2012, Medevdev acted as little more than a mouthpiece for Putin’s policies and aspirations. When Putin won back the presidency from Medevdev in 2012, the writing was plainly on the wall for some Russians. Boris Nemtsov was one of Russia’s most outspoken oppositionists to Putin’s regime. In 2015, Nemtsov was shot in the Kremlin, a murder, which has still gone unsolved to this day. As further proof of Putin’s intentions to continue his stranglehold on Russian independence, last year he signed a constitutional change, which would allow him to seek two more six-year terms as president. That would mean Putin could remain in power until at least the year 2036, surpassing even Joseph Stalin’s tenure as ruler of the Soviet Union. Putin would be 84 years old when/if he left office.
“Europe ignored all of these facts, like, that we have (oppositionists) that are killed,” Tsvetkova said. “When I was born, Putin was president, and now he’s president. So all my life, I live with one president. I never saw how it is to live with someone else.”
Russia can serve, as a clear, real-time example of just how fragile our political system is if the free exchange of ideas is lost in America.
“It’s really hard to explain to people who have freedom of speech, because they can’t realize how it is hard to do it in North Korea, in Iran, and Russia,” Tsvetkova said. “It’s impossible to protest, all people can’t just go (and voice their opinions openly). And our propaganda also works well and a lot of people believe that it’s happening for better reasons.”
When she talks with her friends here in America, Tsvetkova said it’s hard for them to understand why the people in Russia don’t simply organize and protest the government’s action to affect change.
“They don’t understand how it works in our country because it’s absolutely different, we have, like 10 people (in authority) to one citizen … like police who can arrest you,” she explained. “So it’s impossible to practice because you will be arrested and you will go to prison,” she explained. “They never saw, like when one party rules, it’s completely different, cause when you have two, you have two different positions.”
Tsvetkova described the Russian form of government as being “vertical,” meaning power only flows in one direction. In America, Tsvetkova observed, power is spread throughout local and state governments.
“Even if here, Biden will say something, some states will not accept it because they have their state government,” she said. “It’s really more efficient because when you can just delegate this, it’s like (a) checks and balances system.”
As someone who studies different forms of government throughout history, Tsvetkova said she’s learned that when two political systems seem to be at odds, true compromise and progress can only be achieved by meeting in the middle.
Tsvetkova’s future as a political scientist is uncertain. She said she hopes to complete her senior year at Moscow University and apply for a master’s program here in the U.S., but even with an advanced degree, she said political scientists in Russia only have two choices: promote the propaganda machine, or jail.
“Propaganda is really powerful right now, and I guess some political scientists choose to go this way. Personally, I can’t because it’s against my values, and I can’t do that,” she said. “A lot of my friends, they’ve already emigrated, and it looks like that’s the only option right now, the best decision for just their safety. … This is really hard, following your value system, being in Russia, in autocratic countries.”
Some of her fellow political science students have decided to follow the government’s wishes and work for the state. Tsvetkova said this has caused a rift back home with some of her friends.
“People who just follow propaganda, it is impossible to explain,” she said. “It would be absolutely pointless to provide arguments, they will say, ‘you’re just propaganda by Europe and America.’”
Tsvetkova said she has enjoyed learning first-hand what American democracy is like, and although she doesn’t know what is waiting for her future back in Russia, at least she’s seen another way of living freely in a country that values the diversity of opinions and ideas of it’s individuals. But we should also look to Tsvetkova’s stark analysis of her country’s recent history. In just the span of her 20-year life, a promising democratic system of government was subverted by a few unscrupulous and megalomaniacal players using little more than suppression of free speech and a free press.
“I think Americans are isolated and they don’t really follow what is happening in the world. And I understand why, it’s because they feel so safe here, … when you live in so power strong country, you don’t really care about what is happening,” she said. “Ukraine went more to Europe (open democracy), and Russia just (became) more isolated.”
To hear recordings of Tsvetkova’s music, visit tinyurl.com/DARIBHP.
