BHSU dedicates ‘The Hive’

SPEARFISH — The art piece at the center of the new roundabout at the intersection of Jackson Boulevard and Ames Street received a gala reception Wednesday, as representatives from Black Hills State University and the city of Spearfish dedicated the sculpture to the lasting legacy of Black Hills State University.
“It is my hope that when past, present, and future students see this art, they will feel a sense of pride in their university,” said BHSU President Laurie S. Nichols. “I also hope that many will draw inspiration from this beautiful work. Inspiration about the value of art, inspiration about the value of education, and inspiration for those who are not yet here but will come to BHSU to earn a degree and make their mark in the world.”
Spearfish Mayor Dana Boke said the sculpture marked the culmination of five years of work on the Jackson Boulevard project as well as the partnership between the city and BHSU.
“As Jackson Boulevard is a corridor to Black Hills State, we heard repeatedly, ‘find a way to integrate BH into the design,’” Boke said. “A way to show visitors and community that we are proud to be a university town. … This is definitely a statement that this is Yellow Jacket territory, and for that, well done.”
BHSU Student Senate President Keegan Baatz echoed Boke’s sentiment.
“I think I might be as happy about the new hive sculpture as I am about the construction nearing its end finally,” he said with a laugh. “At it’s core ‘The Hive’ represents a community, a home, and a place where one another look after each other. These all describe how I and many other students have felt about our time in Spearfish and at the college campus and it’s amazing to have a piece of art that represents that.”
Dale Lamphere, the artist responsible for the sculpture, said he hopes the piece will remain as an accurate depiction of the university as well as the city.
“My real hope is that this sculpture will serve as a symbol of Black Hills State University now and in the future and it will add to the beauty and progressive nature of the city of Spearfish,” Lamphere said.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.