BHSU cuts the ribbon on new investment lab

SPEARFISH — The Black Hills State University School of Business has received a new facility Thursday as representatives officially opened a new finance Lab in Meier Hall.
“I just feel really fortunate that we’re at this point, because truthfully this really easily could not have happened,” said Dr. Laurie Nichols, president of BHSU.
The story of how the new lab came to be at BHSU started in 2020, while Nichols and several other representatives, including Sen. Ryan Maher, R-Isabelle, were touring the facilities at the University of South Dakota as part of the SB 55 task force.
“Their dean took us up to what they call their Bloomberg Lab,” Nichols said. “And while this dean was talking, Sen. Maher walks up over to me and he says, ‘Does BH have a lab like this,’ and I looked at him and I said, ‘no, we can’t afford it, but we really want one.’”
Nichols explained that, that was pretty much the extent of the conversation until one evening during the 2021 Legislative Session, when Maher called her and asked her to prepare a one sheet proposal for the lab, which he used to allocate $105,000 of supplemental funding to the university for the lab to be built.
“I’d gone to the chair of appropriations and says, ‘Black Hills State needs to do some computer upgrades,’ I sold it as a computer upgrade, I didn’t tell them what they were actually gonna do with it,” Maher explained. “The bureau of Finance and Management came to me and said. ‘What are you trying to pull here?’ and I go, ‘well,’ and that’s when I called Laurie Nichols on a Friday night at, like, 9 o’clock and said, ‘hey, can you get me a one page summery, because I’ve gotta start explaining what it is I’m actually trying to pull here.’”
“The new Jacket Investment Lab is an exciting addition to the BHSU School of Business,” said Laura Prosser, interim dean for the School of Business. “The software in the new lab highlights data on numerous markets, breaking news, and can be customized to show specific portfolios such as the one held by our Jacket Investment Club.”
