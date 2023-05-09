SPEARFISH — “Congratulations graduates, you day has arrived. The day you become a college graduate, where you join about one-third of all adults in the United States who hold a bachelors degree or more,” said Black Hills State University (BHSU) President Dr. Laurie S. Nichols. “Your degree will open doors of opportunities that quite frankly, you can’t even quite imagine today. It certainly did for me, and I know it will for you as well.”
The 185th BHSU Commencement Ceremony took place Saturday, at the Donald E. Young Center, honoring more than 330 students, giving out 40 master’s degrees, 264 bachelor’s degrees, and 32 associate’s degrees.
Nichols spoke to the graduates, congratulating them for all of their hard work, and wishing them well in the future.
“Becoming a college graduate is a distinction in our society that sets you apart from many others, and that distinction comes because our society values education,” said Nichols. “Evidence suggests that college graduates are not only highly employable, but they also enrich the civic and the economic life of their communities, as they volunteer, provide community leadership, or make philanthropic contributions.”
Joe H. Floyd received an honorary doctorate of public service at Saturday’s ceremony, for his financial support for many educational programs, including eight concurrent full-ride scholarships at BHSU. Floyd has recently been named a cable television pioneer for his role in guiding the construction and purchase of cable systems in South Dakota, North Dakota, Nebraska, and Western Minnesota.
“I suppose the reason that I’m here is the effort that we’ve had on the scholarship that is now part of the rodeo organization.” Floyd said.
He credited his wife Elaine for his continued dedication to the university and the rodeo team, due to her country background and love for education.
Cpt. John Lundeen, assistant professor of military science, led the conferring of commissions. Jordan Burge and Drew Hanson are now two of the Armed Forces newest officers.
Guest speaker Justin Varland, who graduated in 2002, gave the charge to the graduates. Varland is currently a business advisor to Apple Inc., and previously worked as the vice president of sales at Samsung Electronics, and worked in public relations for the Green Bay Packers.
“Hopefully you’ve experienced love in your life. I found love here at Black Hills State; first with the school, then with my wife, then with the wonderful community or organizations that make this place so special. But most of all it’s the people.” Varland said.
He told the graduates that the most successful people and organizations start with ‘why’ they do what they do, rather than ‘what’ they do.
“By changing the order of the universe in such a small way, people who can find that transition, often find their way to incredible success. I’m here to tell you that I’m one of those people.” Varland said.
Earning his bachelor’s degree in sociology with an emphasis in culture and society, Keanan Brown said he felt relieved that graduation day had finally come, and was excited to be part of the Class of 2023.
“It means a lot because I’m the first person out of like my siblings and my cousins to graduate college.” Brown said. “It means a lot because my grandma got to see me graduate.”
In five years, Brown said he hopes to be working to help people with addiction issues, and members of the LGBTQIA+ community. Brown currently works at the Artemis House.
The ceremony concluded, with graduates holding degrees in hand, surrounded by friends and family.
