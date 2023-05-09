SPEARFISH — “Congratulations graduates, you day has arrived. The day you become a college graduate, where you join about one-third of all adults in the United States who hold a bachelors degree or more,” said Black Hills State University (BHSU) President Dr. Laurie S. Nichols. “Your degree will open doors of opportunities that quite frankly, you can’t even quite imagine today. It certainly did for me, and I know it will for you as well.”

The 185th BHSU Commencement Ceremony took place Saturday, at the Donald E. Young Center, honoring more than 330 students, giving out 40 master’s degrees, 264 bachelor’s degrees, and 32 associate’s degrees.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.