SPEARFISH — The pomp and circumstance was on full display as the Black Hills State University graduating class of 2021 walked the aisle to receive their diplomas Saturday.
“I don’t need to tell you that the last four semesters at Black Hills State have been unusual and really, at times, quite challenging,” said Dr. Laurie Nichols, president of BHSU during the ceremony. “But despite the many, many modifications we’ve had to make along the way, you stayed the course, and for that I really admire you, and I congratulate you.”
Joining the graduates this weekend was Dick Termes, who was awarded an honorary doctorate of humane letters for his achievements in his career as an artist.
“This is so cool,” Termes said after receiving the distinction. “It’s been 57 years since I was sitting out there like you, can you imagine? That’s a lot of years. But it gave me a good beginning and a good start to play in the world.”
Referencing the recently installed “Hive” sculpture at the Jackson Boulevard roundabout, student senate president Keegan Baatz, charged his fellow Yellow Jackets to remember their sense of community.
“You’re minutes away from getting your diploma and crossing the stage to where ever you choose next, you may be graduating from Black Hills State university, but that doesn’t mean you’re leaving,” Baatz said. “The community you became a part of, however, many years ago as a freshman spans more than just Spearfish, wherever we go our community follows. So as you leave the town you have called home for the last years, remember what it means to be a part of the hive.”
A new beginning, forged from the hardships of the past few years was a recurring theme at Saturday’s BHSU commencement, and as the new grads stepped off campus and into the world that awaits them, Nichols sent them on their way with words to inspire.
“Graduation says, ‘woo-hoo, we’re done,’ commencement, on the other hand signifies the starting gate, the beginning of a new life, it says you are transitioning from the past to the future,” she said. “Today, with a degree in hand, your ability to make our world a better place becomes much greater.”
