BHNF seeking comments on spruce tree management

SPEARFISH — As part of it’s ongoing forest management plan, Black Hills National Forest (BHNF) officials are seeking input from the public about measures they’re preparing to take to mitigate the spread of white spruce trees throughout the forest.
Jerry Krueger, deputy forest supervisor for the Black Hills National Forest said the purpose of the Spruce Vegetation Management Project is comprised of four components; first, the plan calls for pine and aspen tree restoration.
“These would be stands, or units of ground where typically aspen was dominant, or pine was dominant for a number of reasons, probable mostly exclusion of disturbance over the last 50-60 years, the spruce has moved into those stands and started to exclude aspen (and pine) regeneration,” he explained. “What we’re going to do is, we’re going to go into those stands, remove the spruce that has intruded into those stands and allow either the aspen or the pine in those historically aspen or pine stands to regenerate.”
Although white spruce is a naturally occurring tree species in the Black Hills, Krueger said it has become disproportionately prolific in the forest due to the aggressive steps against the ponderosa pines in recent years to quell the mountain pine beetle epidemic.
“It was opportunistically taking advantage of conditions that favored spruce over aspen or spruce over pine,” Krueger said.
The second component is to create more diversity amongst the spruce tree population of the forest.
“Our spruce tends to be dominated by mature to over-mature trees,” Krueger said. A component of resiliency is the diversity found in age and size classes of trees across the landscape.”
Third, Krueger said, those over-mature spruce trees form a wide-stretched interconnected canopy, which could make it easier for fire to climb up into the higher branches of other trees and carry into populated areas.
“Around (wildland urban interface) WUI places we would go in and we would break up, by putting in some gaps, that continuous canopy of spruce,” he said. “We’ve had two very dry years in a row, we’ve had a dry winter to date – not setting us up for a great fire season coming up.”
Finally the BHNF will be looking for any commercial value that could be salvages from the removed spruce wood.
“A fourth purpose and need would be to make that material available on the open market for the forest products industry in the Black Hills,” Krueger said. “(People) may see up to 40-acre gaps put into spruce stands where we’re trying to break up the continuity of fuels, or rebalance the age and size classes for spruce,” Krueger said.
Prescribed burns will be kept to a minimum, Krueger said, preferring to remove the material mechanically to maintain any commercial value.
“They may even see some log trucks going down the road,” he added.
Krueger said the forest currently has more than 50,000 acres of spruce stands scattered throughout the forest. The proposed project would reduce that number by 25,000 and replace it with native aspen and pine trees.
“The land and resource management plan calls for retaining 20,000 acres of high quality pine martin habitat, a little weasel that favors spruce stands,” he said.
The BHNF issued a statement, proposing its plans for the Spruce Vegetation Management Project, and is now seeking feedback from the public about the proposition.
“We have an idea for a project, we put it out on the table to discuss and show folks what it is we’re looking to do then we will analyze in a (National Environmental Policy Act) NEPA, we will analyze the effects of the proposed treatments. And then we will disclose that once we get a draft environmental assessment completed,” Krueger said.
Once the draft assessment is complete, Krueger said another call for public input will be made before reviewing and completing a final environmental assessment, at which point the public will again have the opportunity to voice any concerns over the project.
“It’s really a well-ordered process, defined by policy and law and multiple opportunities for the public to comment,” he said.
Krueger said the BHNF hopes to be able to start implementing the projects plans within this calendar year.
“We encourage the public involvement. I really think it’s valuable,” Krueger said. “Our Black Hills is a treasure for all of us and we certainly want to hear from the people to help us make this a better project.”
Additional information is available in the scoping letter and supporting documents, which can be accessed on the project webpage: https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=61599.
Comments can be submitted through the electronic comment form located on the project webpage.
Written comments may also be submitted via the U.S. Postal Service to: Jeff Underhill, 1019 N. 5th Street, Custer, SD 57730.
Comments should include the commenter’s name and postal address, project title (Spruce Vegetation Management), and signature or other verification of identity upon request.
Comments received in response to this initial request, including names, addresses, and any other information provided with the comments, will be considered a part of the public record. Comments must be submitted by March 24.
For more information on the Black Hills National Forest, visit www.fs.usda.gov/blackhills.
